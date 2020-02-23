UK snow map: Where will it snow this weekend? Latest warnings and weather maps

THE UK is braced for more unsettled weather this weekend with the Met Office issuing a number of yellow warnings. Where will it snow this weekend?

Parts of the country could see as much as four inches of snow this weekend. The Met Office forecasts “unsettled” weather patterns for the coming days and is monitoring a potential “deep low pressure” system that could pass close to the UK early next week.

Where will it snow this weekend? A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in effect from 3am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday. The warning states: “Snow will affect higher routes leading to difficult driving conditions and some icy patches. “Showers will turn increasing wintry overnight and through Saturday with snow beginning to settle away from the west coast. “Accumulations of 1 to 3cm are expected above 100 to 200m with 5 to 10cm above 300m. “Icy patches will be an additional hazard along with some strong, gusty winds.”

The area covered in Scotland includes Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde. As well as a new snow and ice warning all of Scotland, Northern Ireland and most of northern England is under a yellow wind warning on Saturday. The warning is in place between 6am and 10pm. The Met Office said: “Strong, gusty winds are expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England during Saturday.

“The strongest winds will likely occur in the vicinity of heavy, squally showers. “Whilst not all areas will see the strongest winds, gusts of 55-65 mph are expected in places. “Exposed parts of northern and western Scotland may see gusts of 65-75 mph. “Showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and sleet with snow accumulations expected to be restricted to higher ground (above 200 to 300 m).”

The latest weather maps show the snow and ice could last until the end of the weekend. By midday on Saturday, the snow may spread to an area further south of the region covered by the yellow warning. The WX Charts map suggests Cumbria might get some snowfall on Saturday as well as Sunday. Icy conditions look to persist in the Highlands throughout Sunday.

Looking further ahead to next week, WX Charts forecast further snow for Scotland. A snow risk map shows a large area of the country at risk of seeing several inches of snow. The Met Office said it is keeping a “close eye” on a potential deep low pressure system over the Atlantic. Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Chris Bulmer, said: “We’re keeping a close eye on the potential for a deep low pressure to track close to the UK early next week, which could bring a spell of wet and windy weather, with hill snow to northern parts of the UK.”