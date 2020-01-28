UK snow tracker LIVE: Which areas are expected to see snow today?

UK SNOW trackers have set down a collection of warnings for the country today as people in the northern reaches wake up to an icy start, with 24-hour advisories in place for some areas. Which places are expected to see snow today?

Met Office forecasters have laid down a selection of four warnings for the UK this morning, with both snow and ice on the horizon for the north. People may find difficulty on roads and pavements this morning, with icy surfaces also posing risks for slips and falls.

Which areas will see snow today? The Met Office has laid down a total of four yellow weather warnings for the UK and Ireland today. Three ice warnings and one snow warning will see much of the country wake to freezing conditions today, especially in northwest Scotland. According to the agency, Scotland will see falling snow from 12am to 11.59pm today.

The Met Office warned a total of 15cm (5 inches) of snow could fall at high elevations in the country, around Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde. They also warned some places might see “blizzard conditions”. They said: “Frequent showers will affect the northwest of Scotland overnight Sunday and through Monday. “Falling snow will reach low levels away from the western coastal fringes by dawn.”

“Some spots may see accumulations of 1-3 cm below 150 m, with more widely 5-10 cm above 150 m and 15 cm above 300 m. “Strong winds may also bring temporary blizzard conditions in association with the showers. “Also icy patches becoming widespread away from western coasts, bringing some travel disruption.” The remaining three warnings for the UK this morning are for ice, as overnight rain freezes under clear skies this morning.

Ice warnings are in place for the following areas: – Central, Tayside & Fife – Grampian – North East England – North West England – Southwest Scotland and Lothian Borders – Strathclyde – Yorkshire & Humber According to the Met Office, ice warnings last for 10 hours, from 12am to 10am today, and some people may risk injury from slips and falls, while slick roads pose potential delays for drivers.

Northern Ireland is also under an ice warning from 1 to 10am today, as the Met Office advises “icy patches” could make travel difficult. Met Eireann has released a separate selection of advisories for the northwest of Ireland, where the agency has laid down yellow warnings for seven regions. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice state “wintry showers” would bring some accumulations for snow on high ground in the counties of Connacht, Cavan and Donegal. The warning ends at 11am today, but a further weather “advisory” for the rest of the country warns residents snow, hail and wintry showers are possible until 3pm on Tuesday, January 28.

