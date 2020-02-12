UK snow warnings MAPPED: Storm Ciara to BURY Britain in heavy snow – Charts and maps

THE UK is in the middle of vicious Storm Ciara’s path and worrying maps have revealed the powerful weather system could bury Britain in heavy snow. Here is the latest weather forecast.

Storm Ciara is heading straight for the British Isles and is expected to make landfall this weekend. The vicious storm could bring maximum sustained winds gusts as high as 80mph and heavy snow to large parts of the nation.

Maps from WXCharts shows the storm could bring as much as nine inches of snow to Scotland on Monday, February 10 before it covers Britain in snow the following day. According to the latest charts, snowfall is possible as far south as Plymouth and could fall in some of the largest cities in the UK. From London in the South East to Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Cardiff in the west, snow is possible. The heavy snowfall is a result of Storm Ciara’s low pressure, which means cold air will swipe in with the weather system.

Even heavier snow is expected on Wednesday, when as much as 11 inches of accumulative snow could fall. The maps shows the entirety of Northern Ireland and Scotland blanketed in the freezing rain. Large parts of Wales and England will also continue to be covered in snow. From Thursday, the snow looks likely to melt away as warmer air follows after Ciara leaves the UK.

The massive storm will hit the UK on Saturday, and the Met Office has warned gusts will widely reach 50 to 60mph across many inland areas, with gusts of 80mph or higher in coastal areas and exposed locations. The Met Office has issued several weather warnings in preparation of Ciara’s arrival, for wind, rain and snow. Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “An extremely strong jet stream will steer a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK over the next week, starting with Storm Ciara this weekend. “Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.”

Mr Saunders continued: “The Met Office will continue to monitor the development of Storm Ciara and other potentially impactful low-pressure systems through next week. “Warnings will be issued and amended as appropriate so members of the public should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast via our website, app or by following us on social media.” Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the season which started in September. The powerful weather system is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves. The first weather warning will come into effect at 12pm on Saturday, followed by warnings for rain on Sunday. Warnings for snow and wind will follow on Monday and stay in effect until Tuesday at 12pm.

What to expect from Storm Ciara Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

