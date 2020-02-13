UK storm Ciara this weekend: What time will storm ciara hit? Will it hit near YOU?

STORM CIARA is an angry weather system currently roaring off the west coast of the UK, which will carry into the country this weekend on the back of the jet stream, casting winds up to 80mph. What time will storm Ciara hit?

Storm Ciara is the UK’s next incoming named storm, an angry system currently swirling off the west coast which will impact this weekend. The Met Office has issued several warnings for the UK, as every corner of the country is set to feel the impact.

What time will storm Ciara hit? Storm Ciara is due to hit this weekend, with the first signs of strong wind coming in from Saturday. Met Eireann released yellow weather warnings for Ireland, which come into effect from 9am on February 8. The Met Office has released warnings for England and Scotland from 12am, covering the country from the Welsh coast to the Shetland Islands.

The Met Eireann warning for the entirety of Ireland lasts until 11.59pm on Sunday, February as it expects maximum wind gusts approaching 70mph. The Met Office warning lasts for the same duration, but on Sunday it extends over the rest of the UK. According to the agency, strong winds will be “widespread” throughout the UK on the day. They expect wind speeds could reach 70 to 80mph on the coast, and 50 to 60mph inland.

The warning reads: “Strong winds will be widespread and last throughout much of Sunday. “Gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely across many inland areas and around 70mph in coastal areas. “There is a small chance of even stronger winds across parts of Scotland, potentially 70 to 80mph. “However, it is currently very uncertain whether the wind will reach this strength here and when this will occur.”

“A spell of heavy rain will also affect many regions for a time, making driving conditions particularly poor.” The Met Office has extended one amber warning for the south of the country, in effect from 9am to 9pm on Sunday. The amber alert is for the southeast coast and runs from Portsmouth through Brighton Canterbury. The agency warned high sustained winds could damage buildings and cause “injuries and danger to life”.

They said: “Widespread very strong winds will affect the region through much of Sunday. “Gusts of 55 to 65mph are likely widely in inland areas and 70 to 80 mph along the south coast. “Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.” Four yellow warnings for rain are in place along the west coast, where much of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Scotland will receive up to 100mm (four inches) of rainfall.

