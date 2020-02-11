UK storm forecast: MEGA storm approaching this weekend to batter entire country – MAPPED

SEVERE WEATHER will impact the UK this weekend as a monster bout of strong winds triggering Met Office yellow weather warnings for the entire country.

A huge storm will impact Britain this coming weekend, causing the Met Office to issue yellow weather warnings for wind across the entirety of the UK. The storm could potentially be named Ciara in the coming days, making it the third storm this season.

Severe winds and heavy rain are forecast across the weekend, which could cause travel disruptions for many. Speaking in a weekly forecast for the Met Office, meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “Looking high up in the atmosphere, we could see a really powerful jetstream starting to develop at the end of the week across the Atlantic and that will then drive areas of low pressure our way.” From Friday, unsettled conditions are predicted to begin in the west, bringing heavy rain and very strong winds across much of the country. MSW forecaster Tony Butt said: “The forecast charts for Sunday and Monday show a massive area of low pressure centred around Iceland, dominating the northern two-thirds of the North Atlantic, with a broad area of storm-force to hurricane-force westerly winds on its southern flank.”

Yellow Met Office weather warnings span across the entire UK this weekend, in place from 6pm on Saturday, February 8 until 11.59pm on Sunday, February 9. The Met Office warns “very strong winds” could cause disruption to the UK, with gusts of 50 to 60mph likely across many inland areas. Accompanying the winds will be heavy rain, which will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills. Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west.

There is the potential for delays to rail, ferry, road and air as the severe winds hit, with the possibility of roads and bridges closing. For coastal areas, large waves and spray could impact homes and businesses. Powercuts are a possibility, as well as damage to buildings and perhaps loss of mobile phone signal. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “After a dry start to the week for many, with some sunny spells, early frosts and fog patches, the weather will become more unsettled as we head towards the weekend.

“There will be wet and windy conditions over the weekend and a Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings has been issued for wind for the whole country on Sunday. “This warning is expected to be updated as we get nearer to the weekend and confidence grows in the exact track and intensity of the weather system that is causing the wind and also bringing the potential for some heavy rain. “Although still a long way off in forecast terms, there are signals the unsettled weather arriving this weekend could also continue into next week.” There is the potential for this system to meet the criteria of a named storm, which would then become Storm Ciara.

When is a storm named? According to the Met Office’s UK Storm Centre, a storm is named when it meets certain criteria. This is based on the National Severe Weather Warnings service and takes into account the impact the weather may have and the likelihood of the impact occurring. When a storm has the potential to trigger a red or amber warning, it will be named.

There are also other factors in play when naming a storm, such as rain which could cause flooding. This is advised by the Environment Agency, SEPA and Natural Resources Wales flood warnings. Therefore, storm systems may be named based on the impacts of wind, but also from those of rain or snow. If this weekends system meets these criteria, it could soon be named Storm Ciara.

When is a storm named?