UK storm: Is it Storm Jorge or Storm George? Brits confused over Spanish storm

THE UK is bracing for yet another weekend of extreme weather as the Spanish Met service named a weather system heading towards the British Isles this week. But is it Storm Jorge or Storm George?

The next named storm is heading to the British Isles this weekend. The storm was officially named by the Spanish Met service Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) on Thursday and is expected to bring dangerous weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

Is it Storm Jorge or Storm George? Ahead of the storm – named Storm Jorge by AEMET – some Britons appear confused over the pronunciation of the weather system’s name with some calling it the British version of the name, George. According to the Met Office, Storm Jorge should be pronounced “hor-hay”. The next storm on the Met Office’s list of names for the 2019/20 storm season is Ellen, but the British met desk will keep the name chosen by AEMET.

Already flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK this weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK. Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Frank Saunders, said: “For the rest of today (Friday) – and ahead of Storm Jorge’s arrival – there are warnings for rain and snow. “The heaviest snowfall – with accumulations of five to eight cm on higher routes – is likely to occur across central Scotland, where snow may fall to lower levels for a time.

“From Saturday Storm Jorge will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK, with potentially heavy snowfall being a hazard for parts of Scotland. “Areas above 400 metres could see accumulations of 20-30cm of snow, with lower areas – roughly above 250 metres – seeing accumulations of up to 10cm. “On Saturday and Sunday, the majority of the UK is covered by Yellow weather warnings with some areas being covered by more than one warning, indicating multiple weather hazards. “The heavy rain warnings for parts of Wales, South West England and North West England are indicating that some isolated areas of Wales could see as much as 100mm of rainfall.

“Storm Jorge is not expected to bring wind gusts as strong as Storms Ciara or Dennis, but it will still bring gusts of 60 to 70mph in some exposed locations during the warning period, which ends at midday on Sunday. “But it’s worth saying that parts of the south and east of the UK, once the rain clears early on Saturday, should often be bright, windy and cold over the weekend.” Met Éireann, the Irish met service, has also issued widespread warnings. Amber warnings – for dangerous/disruptive weather – are in place for the western counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

UK storm names 2019/20 Atiyah – named December 6, 2019

Brendan – named January 11, 2020

Ciara – named February 5, 2020

Dennis – named February 11, 2020

Ellen

Francis

Gerda

Hugh

Iris

Jan

Kitty

Liam

Maura

Noah

Olivia

Piet

Roisin

Samir

Tara

Vince

Willow

Is it Storm Jorge or Storm George?

UK storm names 2019/20