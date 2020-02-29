UK storm LIVE: Britain facing wind and rain BATTERING as horror storm builds – Latest maps

BRITAIN is facing a barrage of Met Office weather warnings for wind and rain, with forecasts suggesting parts of the UK could also be hit by up to 20 inches of snow this week too. Follow Express.co.uk for the latest weather forecasts, maps and Met Office weather warnings as the next storm builds.

Met Office weather warnings remain in place following the arrival of Storm Dennis this weekend, along with a number of flood warnings and alerts across the country. Dennis arrived hot on the tails of Storm Ciara, who brought widespread travel disruption and flooding to the UK. Wednesday will see rain continue to batter the nation with more flooding expected in some areas. Wales had a particularly bad run with a massive dam now overflowing, causing a cascade of water to spill over like a waterfall.

Key Points Met Office yellow warnings for rain are in place in parts of the UK today (Wednesday).

Major flooding and landslide incidents declared in south Wales and parts of England this weekend.

More than 250 flood warnings and alerts issued by Environment Agency, including six severe ‘danger to life’ warnings.

With “unsettled” weather patterns forecast for the coming weeks, there are fears for the development of Storm Ellen.

According to insurance company Flood Re, 26 percent of households are unable to get quotes from 10 or more insurers. Head of home insurance Chris King at comparethemarket.com, said: “The impact of bad weather can be devastating to homes. “As storms and flooding become more frequent, it is really important that households understand if they have adequate insurance. “If you live in an area with a high-risk of flooding, it is crucial to check the terms and conditions of your home insurance policy should your home be flooded.” Nearly half of UK households have never checked if they live in a high risk flood zone, according to research from comparethemarket.com. Forty-two percent of homeowners and 60 percent of renters have never checked if their home is at risk of being flooded. The majority of people are also unaware of the schemes in place to protect households from flooding. Thursday’s forecast brings forth heavy rain, gusty winds and the chance of some wintry showers in the north. After a mild morning for many, it will feel colder by the end of the afternoon. Six severe weather warnings are in place. The severe alerts mean there could be a danger to life, especially by the Welsh boarder through Thursday. Warmest recorded temperature was 11.5C on the Isles of Scilly Coldest temperature was -1.8C in Baltasound Tibenham and Weymouth were the sunniest places in the UK, enjoying 5.8 hours of sunshine The wettest place in the UK was Capel Curig, which received 36.2 mms of rain The Met Office has tweeted its latest weather update for Thursday morning, warning drivers to take care in the wet conditions. The tweet said: ‘Thursday morning will be another wet one, especially across the north and west with some very heavy rain and squally gusts of wind. Take care when travelling as conditions will be poor.” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised the UK government’s response as “wholly inadequate” ahead of a visit to south Wales on Thursday. Mr Corbyn accused ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the climate crisis, saying: “Failing to convene Cobra to support flood-hit communities sends a very clear message: If the prime minister is not campaigning for votes in a general election he simply does not care about helping communities affected by flooding, especially communities that have repeatedly been flooded in recent years.” In response, a UK government spokesman said: “Flood defences and the response to flooding in Wales are devolved to the Welsh government. “The UK government has communicated with emergency services, local authorities and the Welsh government – including the first minister – throughout the past week and we are ready to provide assistance, where possible, should additional help be required.” More than 1,000 homes and businesses have been hit by the Storm Dennis floods in Rhondda Cynon Taff, the council’s leader has said. Andrew Morgan said the scale of the problem was bigger than first thought, with several bridges needing repairs. Costs to his council will be £10m – £15m, he said, but could rise.

BBC meteorologist Alina Jenkins warned viewers that that not only did the “severe flooding” in the UK look set to continue. But parts of Europe could also be affected by “significant snow”. The weather presenter noted that the main activity weather-wise was across the northwest and the southeast of the continent and she forecast that a bank of cloud in the Atlantic would bring yet further rain across the British Isles. Storm Ellen appears likely to “explode” across Europe according to weather forecasters. Experts with Severe Weather Europe have kept a keen eye on conditions developing over the continent, with an “explosive” system on the horizon. The forecasters predict a potential “bomb cyclone” across northern Europe which could result in severe weather conditions. They said: “A rapidly developing extra-tropical cyclone is looking more impressive on the satellite, gradually developing hurricane-force winds around its core. “With the pressure drop of around 35mbar during the past 24 hours, the system is classified as a ‘bomb cyclone’. “Its future impact remains on track with the previous discussion, it will push violent windstorm between Iceland and Faroes, but also severe to extremely severe winds over broader area.” England has already experienced 141% of its average February rainfall this month, the Environment Agency said, with river levels setting records in the Colne, Ribble, Calder, Aire, Trent, Severn, Wye, Lugg, and Derwent. Parts of the UK could see up to four inches (100mm) of rainfall just days after Storm Dennis caused widespread damage. According to the Met Office’s Craig Snell, parts of the UK could experience up to 100mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours. He told Sky News: “In the worst-case scenario we could see a month’s worth of rain. “It is more the fact that quite a lot of the UK has seen a wet winter. Ordinarily, 50mm of rain would give us a wet day, rivers would be able to cope. “But the ground is saturated [due to the persistent, heavy rainfall]so it is causing problems.”

England and Wales will have a mild night with temperatures not falling much from the values we’ve seen today. However, as the cold front clears Scotland and Northern Ireland during the night, temperatures here will fall away pic.twitter.com/tSouDB7CgF — Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2020

Weather charts from NetWeather also show swirls of wintry green and red sweeping across northern areas of the UK before making their way south. Additionally, WXCharts forecasters also show at least two inches of snow will fall in northern parts of Scotland over the next few days too. Temperatures will plummet to sub-zero levels over the next couple of days and even drop as low as -2C in the same parts of Scotland on Saturday morning. Read more about the brutal Arctic storms here. The Met Office has forecast the unsettled weather to continue from March 4 to 18. There were spells of rain and strong winds broken by brighter but showery conditions. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected in the northwest, with drier conditions expected in southern and eastern parts and it will perhaps become more generally settled by the middle of March, with more prolonged dry spells possible, especially in the south. Any further spells of wet weather most likely in the north. Generally temperatures will be mostly above average, with any cold interludes fairly brief, but with the continued risk of overnight frosts.

The Met Office forecast for the next two weeks reads: “Unsettled and often windy conditions are expected to continue with areas of rain moving east across the UK interspersed with brighter, showery interludes. “Rain is likely to be heaviest across western and northwestern areas, especially over the hills, with the best of any more prolonged drier interludes in the south and east. “Hail and thunder are also possible in the showery interludes with snow at times over northern hills. “Temperatures will generally be around average, but above in the south. Some brief quieter, colder spells are also possible later in the period, especially in southern and eastern areas, these bringing some overnight frost and patchy fog in places. “Elsewhere will continue to see spells of wet and windy weather.” According to the Met Office, the forecast for the next 72 hours will remain unsettled, but will not be severe enough to become a named storm. A spokesperson from the Met Office told the Daily Star: “Although the outlook for this week stays unsettled, with severe weather warnings in place, a named storm is not expected.” In the next few days, there is a potential for gales, heavy rain and hill snow. Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “Storm Dennis has long gone, but the legacy of high water levels and saturated catchments remain. “Although the forecast for the next few days indicates that conditions won’t be as severe, any additional rainfall could create further challenges as river catchments are more likely to respond to extra rainfall more quickly. “Flooding, especially in areas already heavily affected, remains a possibility.” The latest radar weather report from the Met Office has revealed extremely heavy rain across western Scotland and northwest England right now. Throughout the evening, England and Wales will have a mild night with temperatures not falling much from the temperatures seen throughout the day. However, as the cold front clears Scotland and Northern Ireland during the night, temperatures in these areas will fall away.

There are currently 149 flood alerts and 114 flood warnings in force in England. You can check your risk here. There are currently 11 flood alerts and seven flood warnings across Scotland. You can check your risk here. There are currently five flood alerts and five flood warnings in force in Wales. You can check your risk here. The Met Office has tweeted a warning for those travelling home to remind them to be aware of the weather. The Met Office tweet reads: “Heading home soon? Quite a wet evening for many with the heaviest #rain across western areas. “Watch out for reduced visibility in spray, surface water and further flooding. “Warnings are in force #WeatherAware”. The worst hit communities are preparing for torrential downpours as the clean-up following Storm Dennis and Storm Chiara continues. Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged after river levels hit record highs in parts of south and mid-Wales. Another yellow weather warning for rain and numerous flood warnings are in place for Wednesday and is in effect for hundreds of homes which have already been evacuated following the “unprecedented” flooding. Reporting taken over by Kaisha Langton.

Boris Johnson’s response to the current flooding crisis in parts of the UK has attracted the PM much criticism. The prime minister has not visited areas hit hard by the floods as of yet. Acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey accused Mr Johnson of “pretending that the floods were not happening”, while climate change campaigners are angry the PM has not spoken out on the issue. Another Met Office warning has been issued, this time for Scotland on Friday, between 6am and 9pm. The warning reads: “Persistent and sometimes heavy rain is expected across the western and central Highlands along with southern Scotland on Friday. “Accumulations of 30 to 40 mm are likely on high ground with peaks of 60 mm across the southern and central Highlands. “Drier conditions will extend from the northwest through the evening.” The Met Office have now issued a new yellow rain warning for a large stretch of Scotland. The warning stretches from Kelso to Girvan on the coast. The warning is in place between 2pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday. The Met Office warning reads: “Rain on Wednesday into Thursday may lead to some travel disruption.” The Met Office have added a yellow wind warning for this Friday. The warning covers much of north east England and Scotland, including Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Middlesbrough and Kelso. The warning is in place from 8am until 8pm on Friday evening.

A number of flood warnings and alerts have been issued across England. According to the Environment Agency, there are three levels of flood warning, meaning: Flood alert – Prepare prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents

check flood warnings Flood warning – Act turn off gas, water and electricity

move things upstairs or to safety

move family, pets and car to safety Severe flood warning – Survive call 999 if in immediate danger

follow advice from emergency services

keep yourself and your family safe The River Wye and River Trent have burst their banks in the wake of Storm Dennis. At Hereford, the Wye reached 20ft, which is the highest the river has reached since records began 200 years ago. Environmental scientist Angela Terry told the Mirror: “As a country we are not preparing. “Sending the army to fill sandbags is a sticking plaster.” She added: “As temperatures rise, the atmosphere can hold more water so downpours are more intense – 7% more for every degree celsius temperature increase – so flooding will increase. “We are currently in a national emergency.” Between 6pm today until 3pm on Thursday, regions in Wales and the north of England are under a yellow rain warning. On Friday at 12pm, a part of northern England covering Leeds, York and Sheffield is also under a yellow rain warning. The warning is in place until 6am on Saturday morning. Reporting by Katie Sewell, taking over from Millie Bull. According to GOV.UK’s latest update on their flood information service, there are six severe flood warnings in place which are a “danger to life”. There are 144 flood warnings in place and 171 flood alerts. However, 127 flood warnings have been removed in the last 24 hours. An influx of colder air on Thursday will mix with the moisture to bring snowfall over higher ground in Scotland. The rest of the nation can expect persistent rain in the day. Aidan McGivern from the Met Office said: “This is a moisture-laden airflow and it is going to dump a lot of moisture across southwest Scotland, northwest England, parts of Wales. “The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in north Wales and northwest England.” Rivers Wye and Severn will remain especially high over the weekend Both rivers reached record-breaking levels this week after they burst their banks. Officials have urged residents in south Wales, Yorkshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire to evacuate. They have also warned that Britain is “not out the woods yet”.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “For the west, there is a big contrast with cloud and rain moving in from the word go. “Northern Ireland, Wales and the southwest will experience rain in the afternoon. “Not particularly heavy at this stage, it’ll be on and off. “But you can see rain sweeps across the country.” The River Wey has burst its banks in the Byfleet, Weybridge and Brooklands areas in Surrey. The Environment Agency expects river levels to stay high over the next few days. The agency also warned that homes are likely to be flooded. The Caban Coch Dam in the Elan Valley became a waterfall after a month’s worth of rainfall made it overflow. A clip shows water cascading down the side of the dam at a frightening rate. The dam contributes to the water supplies in Birmingham.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “A chilly start to Wednesday with a touch of frost in places but it will also be a bright start for many. “But it’s not going to last. Cloud and rain will move in from the west. “A few showers for the north of Scotland but otherwise plenty of sunshine for much of the country with a frost in sheltered sports. “Further south across much of northern England, bight skies but low temperatures into the low single figures, or even just on the other side of zero.” Snow is expected to freeze Europe this week as storms bring cold air to the continent. BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker revealed that conditions are going to become “very unsettled” across the northwest of Europe in the coming days. The weather presenter noted that storms were once again “lining up” in the Atlantic and he forecast that they’d be heading towards the UK and also affecting Norway. Mr Schafernaker said: “Plenty of snow, in fact, in the forecast for Norway in the coming days. To the south of that, across the Mediterranean, the weather’s looking absolutely fine. “Lots of sunshine for many of those major centres. In the mid-week, there’ll be fine weather for Portugal and Spain.” Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Storms Dennis and Ciara have severely impacted a large number of households and businesses – and I recognise how destabilising this can be. “This extra support, including new funding, will help people in the worst-hit areas to recover and get back on their feet as soon as possible. “I’d like to thank the emergency services and key agencies on the ground for their dedication and tireless work to help everyone affected in extremely challenging circumstances.” George Clooney will be hoping the £50,000 flood defences he splashed out on in 2016 will protect his home. The film star’s home in Sonning, Berks, is worth around £10m and is located in an area where rising water levels have threatened properties.

A house in Plymouth has been set alight by lightning according to witnesses. At least six fire engines attended the scene on Dumfries Avenue, Crownhill, after the home was hit at about 8.30pm. Pete Libbey, a local resident, said the lightning strike and fire was something he had “never seen before”. You can track lightning across the country right now using the Express.co.uk lightning tracker here. The Government has announced several measures to assist families and businesses hit by the floods. Flood-hit households can apply for up to £500 in financial hardship payments for those in short-term need. Households and firms “significantly affected” will be eligible for 100 percent council tax and business rates relief for at least three months. Small-to-medium sized businesses which have suffered “severe, uninsurable losses” will be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant. Unveiling the measures, Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We’ve once again seen the devastating effects of floods on households and communities across the country. “We know climate change means extreme weather events like this are more likely, and are already investing £2.6billion in flood defences by 2021, with over 600 projects already protecting 200,000 properties. “This crucial funding will help people to make their homes more resilient and better protected if flooding happens again.” The country will have to adapt to ‘more frequent extreme weather events’ as a result of climate change, a Government minister has said. A minister from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Rebecca Pow, said the “top priority” at the moment is the response to the flooding and keeping people safe. Speaking in Worcester, she said such extreme weather was “something we’re going to have to adapt to”, but that the Environment Agency (EA) and emergency services were currently working “around the clock”. The Environment Agency has said ongoing river flooding will continue in Monmouthshire and the Midlands along the River Severn on Wednesday. Properties are flooded and there will be ongoing local travel disruption. Flooding is also possible but not expected in parts of Yorkshire and other parts of the Midlands along the Trent through till Wednesday. New flooding is possible over parts of Wales, the west of the Midlands and the north-west of England on Wednesday and Thursday. From late Friday and into Saturday new flooding is possible over parts of the north of England. River flooding may also continue in places through much of the week on larger, slower responding rivers across England and Wales such as the Yorkshire Ouse, River Severn, River Avon (Gloucestershire), River Dee and Thames. Land, roads and some properties will flood and there will be travel disruption.

ITV weather forecaster Lucy Verasamy has also predicted a drop in temperature from Tuesday evening, accompanied by rainfall. She said: “A colder night as temperatures slide. “Frost as well as some ice with yet more rain expected in the next 24 to 48 hours exacerbating the flood risk where we already have saturated, waterlogged ground.” Ms Verasamy added there will be a “cold, clear, crisp start” to tomorrow for many northern and eastern counties. and said the colder air will continue to travel across the UK throughout the week. The Irish meteorological weather service has issued a series of weather warnings for gales and a small craft warning across western Ireland. The wind warnings advise that there will be south to southwest winds which will reach gale force eight on Wednesday afternoon on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head. The small craft warning advises that west to northwest winds will reach force 6 or higher this evening and for a time tonight on all Irish coasts. A team of animal rescuers in Ireland who helped a trapped pony out of flooding caused by Storm Dennis believe it spent more than a day stuck in the water. RSPCA animal welfare officer Carl Hone said his team had to wade across the “extremely deep” water to reach the pony, which they nicknamed Jemima Puddle Duck. The Fire Brigades Union has slammed the government for years of cuts that have left services unable to deal with the storm havoc. FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Firefighters are facing a battering from the weather, but years of relentless cuts have undermined our ability to handle major weather events like Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis. “Climate change is only going to make things worse, but funding for those on the frontline has been slashed.” Wales’ First Minister has said up to £10m will be made available to help victims of the flooding from Storm Dennis. Mark Drakeford said urgent help would be given to families with no insurance as the clean-up operation continued following the devastating impact of Storm Dennis. In total, the Welsh government believes more than 800 homes and businesses across Wales have been affected by Storm Dennis and the preceding Storm Chiara, but said this figure may rise. Mr Drakeford said an emergency food relief scheme fund would be set up in the next seven days to help those whose homes and businesses had been devastated.

Although #StormDennis has passed its impacts are still being felt There is more rain forecast this week in areas already suffering from flooding Keep up to date with the forecast and any flood warnings in your area pic.twitter.com/VO5njkyA3T — Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2020

The clean-up operation in South Shropshire following Storm Dennis could take until Easter, it has been revealed. Ludlow bore the brunt of the storm on the weekend, and while the majority of the water had drained away by Monday morning, many residents are left surveying the damage. A local councillor has said he fears the major clean-up operation could take months to complete. Across northern parts of the UK, there could be patchy frost and ice according to the Met Office. Temperatures could fall close to freezing in rural areas. It is advised to take care on the roads. People living in Ironbridge, near Telford, have been taken to a cafe and cars have been moved to a park and ride as river levels are expected to rise to 6.7m (22ft) high. Flooding is “potentially imminent” in some parts of the UK amid people being warned they are “not out of the woods yet” in the aftermath of Storm Dennis. Shropshire residents have been told to evacuate as they face further flooding and were warned they face risks to their lives if they decide to stay. The warnings in force in England are largely around the River Severn and have forced people from their homes as water pressure has caused roads to crack with rising levels threatening to breach flood barriers.

A powerful jet stream will be right above our heads through most of this week, bringing unsettled weather into the weekend and beyond (the white areas indicate snow in the colder air). pic.twitter.com/ouSN2QOG0p — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 18, 2020

The Environment Agency has issued six severe warnings, 148 flood warnings and 185 flood alerts across England. There are currently five flood warnings and eight flood alerts in effect across Wales. As of 4.50pm, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 11 flood alerts and 10 flood warnings. The worst of the flooding has hit areas in and around Tayside. A heavy rain weather warning has been issued across parts of northern England from 12pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday. The Met Office has advised that persistent rain will hit this region and will be especially heavy over hill areas which could lead to flooding and travel disruption during Friday and Friday night. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. It is possible up to three inches (80mm) could fall in a few areas, with around 0.8 to 1.2 inches (20 to 30mm) expected across most higher regions. The worst affected regions will be: North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and York. The Met Office has published a tweet indicating the 24 hour rainfall forecasts for Wednesday and Thursday. Parts of the UK will see up to 2.3 inches (59mm) of rainfall on Wednesday, whereas most of Britain will see between 0.7 to 1.5 inches (20 to 39mm) on Thursday. Residents in Ystradgynlais shared their concerns after The Met Office issued another yellow warning for rain and flooding. The historic Teddy Bear Bridge in Ystradgynlais has “collapsed” following Storm Dennis, with images of the bridge showing the full extent of damage caused due to high water levels during this weekend’s storm. Reporting taken over by Kaisha Langton.

BBC Weather tweeted: “A powerful jet stream will be right above our heads through most of this week, bringing unsettled weather into the weekend and beyond (the white areas indicate snow in the colder air).” But what is a jet stream? The Met Office says: “The jet stream is a core of strong winds around 5 to 7 miles above the Earth’s surface, blowing from west to east.” Jet streams cause changes in the wind and pressure at that high level, which in turn affects things nearer the surface, including areas of high and low pressure. Communities across the country are dealing with the aftermath of Storm Dennis, which caused flooding in many regions. The Environment Agency tweeted today: “Flood water can contain hidden dangers such as lifted manhole covers, sharp objects, sewage and chemicals. “Don’t walk through flood water, it’s not worth the risk.” An investment worth £1.2 billion has been confirmed for a new supercomputer for the Met Office.

It is hoped the software will help the meteorological agency improve their forecasting of severe weather and climate. The software will also help to provide the Government with vital data to influence climate change and emissions policy. The Met Office tweeted today: “The new supercomputer funded by @beisgovuk will provide more sophisticated rainfall predictions to help @EnvAgency, @ScottishEPA & @deptinfra rapidly deploy mobile flood defences to protect people’s lives & property”. Along with an extension of its rain warnings on Wednesday and Thursday, a new rain warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday. A new yellow rain warning has now been issued for Friday from 12pm until 6am on Saturday, affecting Leeds, York and Sheffield. Read more about the Met Office weather warnings HERE. Yellow rain warnings in place accross Wales have now been extended to include parts of northern England. The warning now includes the following areas in north west England: Blackburn with Darwen

Cumbria

Lancashire The yellow rain warning is in place between 6pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday. Met Office Meteorologist Andy Page told The Sun “prolonged” rainfall is forecast to begin on Wednesday. He said: “Further rain will arrive on Wednesday evening and this is likely to become prolonged and possibly heavy over areas of high ground. “There is a chance that 60mm of rain could fall in parts of south Wales over 24 hours. “With the ground already saturated there is a chance of further flooding.” Rain and winds are forecast for much of the UK today in the wake of Storm Dennis. The Met Office tweeted today: “Heavy and blustery showers will develop today, especially on this line crossing from west to east across England and Wales this afternoon.”

10.11pm update: Are we having more storms? According to the Met Office, stormy weather is not unusual in the winter and we only need to go back to the winter of 2013/14 to see a similarly stormy winter. The forecaster said: “Overall, the period from mid-December 2013 to mid-February 2014 saw at least 12 major winter storms, and, when considered overall, this was the stormiest period of weather the UK has experienced for at least 20 years. “We have seen comparable or more severe storms in recent years, including January 3, 2012 and 8 December 2011, each of which caused widespread impacts.” 9.25pm update: What will the weather be like this week? According to the Met Office, Tuesday will be another windy day with a “mixture of sunny spells and showers”. The forecaster says the rain will be heavy at times with hail and thunder in a few spots In the Met Office’s outlook for Wednesday to Friday rain will be spreading east, heavy in western areas. On Thursday, the weather will be less unsettled and clear to sunshine and showers on Thursday. Further rain is spreading southeast on Friday with gales developing across many places. 8.54pm update: Will Storm Ellen soon be named? Storm Dennis was latest Atlantic weather system to hit the UK and another could soon be on the way. However two names have been announced by the Met Office in close succession, prompting fears of a possible third named storm in the coming weeks. If another weather system is deemed strong enough to be a storm, its name has been predetermined.

8.29pm update: Widespread snow to hit Weather forecasters with WXCharts, a mapping agency which uses data from MetDesk, found a concoction of conditions will descend on the UK by Thursday. According to the mappers, snow, wind and minus temperatures will come just days after Storm Dennis has dissipated. From 6pm on February 20, people in most parts of the UK could see the mercury plummet to -4C or lower, with minimum temperatures of -7. The day after, another plume of wind will streak across the country. 7.56pm update: Where will it snow this week? The Met Office has issued two warnings for snow and ice over the next couple of days. The yellow warnings for snow and ice will be in effect until 11am on Tuesday morning. The Met Office says to expect “some travel disruption” with roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times. There will also probably be some “icy patcher on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.” In a statement, the agency said: “Frequent showers will turn increasingly wintry through Monday evening, allowing snow to settle on some higher routes. “One to two cm is likely above around 200m, with three to five cm possible above 400m. “Showers will be accompanied by strong westerly winds which may lead to some drifting. Ice may also form on untreated surfaces.”

7.20pm update: Woman swept away by Dennis found dead A woman who was swept away by Storm Dennis has been found dead, police have confirmed. Yvonne Booth, 55, from the Great Barr area of Birmingham, went missing near Tenbury in Worcestershire on Sunday as a river reaches its highest level in 200 years. In a statement released by West Mercia Police, her family said she was a “very much loved member of our family and we are all devastated by this news”. 7pm update: Dennis among lowest pressure storms of all time The US National Weather Service (NWS) estimated Storm Dennis has pressure of 916mb (millibars), putting it within a hairs’-breadth of the all-time Atlantic record. Speaking to CNN, Stephen Burt, a weather historian and fellow at the University of Reading, said Dennis ranks among a “handful” of depressions. He said: “The North Atlantic pressure record is 912-915mb, on 10 January 1993. “There are only a handful of depressions known to have fallen below 920mb within the last 150 years or so.” 6pm update: Environment Agency advises ‘continued vigilance’ The Environment Agency has issued a warning for “contined vigilance”. They said: “As of 4.30pm on Monday 17 February there are six Severe Flood Warnings in place. “Three are along the River Severn at New Street, Uckinghall and Waterside. “Two are currently active along the River Wye at Blackmarstone and Hampton Bishop. “An additional Severe Flood Warning is in place along the River Lugg at Hampton Bishop. “Severe flood warnings mean a potential danger to life and immediate action is required. Residents should follow the advice of the emergency services.” 5pm update: Flood warnings at the end of the day According to the Environment Agency, a total of 440 flood warnings remain in place. Of those, 196 are warnings and six are severe warnings, with another 238 flood “alerts”. People living along the rivers Lug, Severn and Wye have been advised to evacuate if possible due to a danger to life. 4.17pm update: Animal rescues called in Wales According to the RSCPA, specialist emergency teams were deployed across Wales to help free flocks of stranded animals. Both sheep and horses were stranded across Llandeilo, Newcastle Emlyn, with specialists deployed to rescue 22 sheep in St Asaph’s today. Emma Williams, an RSPCA inspector, also offered assistance to emergency crews at Nantgarw.

The government has announced Boris Johnson will not visit flooded areas in the wake of Storm Dennis. The Prime Minister will spend the day working from a house in Kent, and will also not call a Cobra meeting. A No 10 spokesperson confirmed he is being updated from a government-owned historic property in Chevening, which caused outrage from the opposition. Luke Pollard, the shadow environment secretary, said he must convene the government’s Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms “immediately”. He said: “It is a disgrace that Boris Johnson has refused to visit communities affected by the flooding, and that the government has not convened Cobra. “That must be done immediately.” Yesterday the newly appointed George Eustice warned it would not be possible to “protect every single household” from extreme weather. However he added the Government is investing billions into flooding infrastructure. Speaking to Sky News while visiting York, Mr Eustice said 600 flood schemes, protecting more than 200,000 homes, had been brought in during the last five years. He said some £2.5billion had been spent on flood defences. Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the impact of the flooding caused by Storm Dennis is “unprecedented”. Sian Williams, head of operations at NRW told the BBC 163mm (6.5in) of rain fell in the 48 hours between lunchtime on Friday and Sunday. WXCHARTS maps, which use data from MetDesk, show strong winds to the west of the British Isles on Wednesday. The Met Office are warning of an “Atlantic weather system” arriving on Wednesday, prompting the issue of rain warnings in some areas of Wales. WXCHARTS maps also show rainfall on course for the UK on Wednesday.

12.21pm update: Wales to be affected by rain warnings this Wednesday The Met Office has issued further rain warnings for Wednesday and Thursday as weather misery continues. The warnings will affect parts of Wales, in regions still reeling from the downpours over the weekend. The Met Office warned that “rain arriving Wednesday morning may become persistent, and possibly heavy, over areas of high ground in Wales, before clearing Thursday.” 11.45am update: Met Office warn of Atlantic weather system arriving on Wednesday Met Office yellow rain warnings have been issued between 6pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday this week. Areas affected include south Wales and northwest Wales, with the cities of Swansea and Cardiff affected. The warning reads: “An Atlantic weather system arriving on Wednesday is expected to bring a further spell of rainfall which is likely to become particularly prolonged over areas of high ground. “Whilst there is more uncertainty over the rainfall totals for south Wales, there is a small chance that 50-60 mm could fall here in 24 hours. “There is higher confidence in the rainfall for north-west Wales, with between 70 and 100 mm of rain most likely. “Given already saturated ground, in south Wales in particular, there is a small chance of further flooding during this event.”

Between 6pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday, Met Office snow and ice warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland. The warning reads: “Frequent showers will turn increasingly wintry through Monday evening, allowing snow to settle on some higher routes. “1-2 cm is likely above around 200 m, with 3-5 cm possible above 400 m. “Showers will be accompanied by strong westerly winds which may lead to some drifting. Ice may also form on untreated surfaces.” Regions affected include:

Perth and Kinross

Stirling Aberdeenshire

Moray Highland Dumfries and Galloway

Scottish Borders Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Renfrewshire

South Lanarkshire Data from GPS navigation software app Waze on Storm Dennis yesterday: 2,802 road closure alerts (up 24% since Saturday)

11,353 flood alerts (up 273% since Saturday)

Total flood alerts up 1009% this weekend

24,469 weather alerts (up 68% since Saturday) The arrival of a Storm Ellen has not yet been confirmed by the Met Office. However Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the Sun: “There’s the briefest of respites ahead of yet another Atlantic surge.” WXCHARTS weather maps show a system may potentially develop over the Atlantic later this week.

Following this weekend’s severe weather, the River Wye has reached its highest ever recorded level. The river stands at 5.02 metres, beating the record set in October 1998 of 4.95 metres. A severe flood warnings has been issued for River Wye at Blackmarstone, Hereford, and a number of flood warnings are in place for the surrounding areas. This weekend the number of flood warnings and alerts across England reached nearly 600. With 594 flood warnings in place, the number reached an all-time record. Communities across the UK are currently dealing with devastating flooding caused by the storm. The Met Office long-range weather forecast currently predicts “unsettled and often windy conditions” between February 21 and March 1. Rain is forecast to be “heaviest across western and especially northwestern areas”, while the east and southeast are expected to get the most of bright, dry conditions. Later in the period, some snow showers could be seen more in low levels in the north. Forth Bridge in Scotland is still open, according to its website. However the Forth Road Bridge remains closed to double decker buses, motorcyles, cyclists and pedestrians. The Queensferry Crossing remains open, as its wind shielding offers some protection from current weather conditions.

Annually the Met Office decides the storm names for the coming year. This year, we have already witnessed Storm Atiyah, Storm Brendan, Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis. Next on the list is Storm Ellen, followed by Storm Francis, Storm Gerda and Storm Hugh. A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place until 11am on Monday. The warning has been active since 10am on Sunday. The Met Office warn: “Storm Dennis will bring some very strong winds and transport disruption during Sunday and into Monday morning.” 7.50am update: Hundreds of flood warnings issued with warnings of ‘danger to life’ Almost 600 flood alerts have been issued across England by the Environment Agency. Five severe warnings, which warn of a danger to life, have been issued for the following areas: River Teme at Eardiston

River Teme at Little Hereford and Ashford Carbonel

River Teme at Ludlow

River Teme at Tenbury Wells and Burford

River Wye at Blackmarstone, Hereford

