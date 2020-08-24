UK storm names 2020: Which is next storm to hit UK? Full list of Met Office storm names

UK storm names in 2020 follow a previously determined pattern set by the Met Office, which handles tracking and warnings of incoming systems during storm season. Which is the next storm to hit the UK?

The Met Office handles storm names in the UK and releases them all ahead of the season. While storms which require a name don’t commonly impact the country, they do rank amongst the worst possible. Those storms that end up making a name for themselves come from tropical waters to the east of the US and travel across the Atlantic Ocean.

Which storm is next to hit the UK? The Met Office provides a set of 22 different storm names to identify systems every year. The names cover the end of one year and the rest of the next, starting around December. The Met Office and Irish Met Éireann collaborate on the naming schedule, and they take in suggestions from the general public.

For the 2019/2020 season, the agencies have used the following names: Atiyah

Brendan

Ciara

Dennis

Jorge

Ellen

Francis

Gerda

Hugh

Iris

Jan

Kitty

Liam

Maura

Noah

Olivia

Piet

Róisín

Samir

Tara

Vince

Willow

A total of six named storms have made landfall in the UK since late last year. The first took form as Atiyah on December 6, 2019, and was followed by Storm Brendan on January 11, 2020. Three others erupted in the following month as Ciara, Dennis and Jorge, which made landfall on February 5, 11 and 27 respectively. The most recent, Jorge, was not named by the Met Office, as Spanish agency AEMet took charge of the monitoring process.

The next storm to hit the UK is Ellen, which the Met Office has warned will make landfall on the east coast from today. They have released a weather warning starting from 8pm today which will last until 4am tomorrow, urging people to take care amid heavy winds. The warning reads: “A spell of strong southerly winds are expected to develop on Wednesday night across southwest England and move north to affect much of the western United Kingdom through the early hours of Thursday morning. “Whilst there remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the low, gusts of 55 mph are possible inland, with 65 mph possible around coasts and hills.”

“Whilst winds may temporarily ease during Thursday morning, a band of heavy rain is likely to move east late Thursday afternoon and overnight accompanied by similarly strong, perhaps squally winds.” The storm initially brewed on the US east coast, and will make landfall in the following regions: Highlands & Eilean Siar

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

South West England

Strathclyde

Wales

