UK storm warning: Are Atlantic storms getting worse? Why are we getting so many storms?

THE UK will be hit by a second storm in less than seven days this week as Storm Dennis approaches the British Isles. Are Atlantic storms getting worse and why are we getting so many storms?

The UK has been hit by severe weather latest and the Met Office has named two storms in less than a week. Last weekend, the powerful Storm Ciara brought wind gusts of up to 97mph and wreaked havoc across the nation.

This weekend, another storm will hit as the Met Office officially named Storm Dennis on Tuesday. The met desk has issued severe weather warnings as heavy rain and powerful winds are expected. A storm will be named when it has the potential to cause an amber or red weather warning In 2020, Ellen, Francis, Gerda and Hugh are to follow Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis in turn. The recent storms have caused concerns they will appear more frequently on a regular basis.

Are Atlantic storms getting worse? Founder of Flood Protection Solutions, Civil Engineer and Chartered Water and Environmental Manager, Simon Crowther, told Express.co.uk the “rulebook” of how to describe storms has had to be rewritten in recent years. He said: “Over the past few years we have had to rewrite the rule book, or at least change the terminology of how we describe storms. “Rainfall events are often described as their likelihood of happening in a given year period, for example, a one in 100 year event.

“These events are happening more frequently and are more extreme. “Hebden Bridge for example, has had two large scale storms and floods since 2015.” Mr Crowther says the reason storms are appearing more frequently has to do with climate change. He said: “Human emissions have led to a global rise in temperature.

“Climate change is driving more extreme weather and it can affect our storms in a variety of ways, a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which means more rain. “Alongside this, storms have been intensifying with torrential downpours causing flooding. “Rising sea levels will also intensify storm surges, leaving parts of the UK particularly vulnerable.” Mr Crowther said that “unless we slash global emissions”, storms are on track to get worse. He added: “I believe we are only just starting to see examples of what is to come, with storms growing in strength and frequency. “Whilst forecasting is ever improving, we currently aren’t prepared for the changes that are happening, leaving us vulnerable. We need to act now to avoid calamity.”

Why are we getting so many storms? According to the Met Office, storms are not unusual in the winter and we only need to go back to the winter of 2013/14 to see a similarly stormy winter. Overall, the period from mid-December 2013 to mid-February 2014 saw at least 12 major winter storms. This was the stormiest period of weather the UK has experienced for at least 20 years. The Met Office says comparable or more severe storms in recent years, including on January 3, 2012 and December 8, 2011, each of which caused widespread impacts.

Are Atlantic storms getting worse?

Why are we getting so many storms?