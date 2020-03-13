UK storm warning: Britain SMASHED by powerful winds and 100mm of rain in 24 hour onslaught

THE UK is bracing for heavy rain and powerful gusts to strike starting from this evening, with the Met Office issuing a series of weather warnings.

A powerful storm is forecast to batter the country on Monday evening and into Tuesday as strong winds and torrential rain hits. The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings and said flooding is possible across some parts of the country with travel disruption likely. It comes after Britain was hit by the wettest February on record, as Storm Ciara, Storm Dennis and Storm Jorge, followed in quick succession by smashing the country.

According to the latest weather charts, Britain can expect the unsettled weather to strike on Monday evening. The torrential conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday morning and the early afternoon, with much of the country expected to be hit. A tweet from the Met Office read: “Heavy rain and strong winds pushing eastwards may lead to some difficult driving conditions for this evening’s rush hour”. Four separate weather warnings are in place, starting on Monday afternoon – three yellow warnings for rain, and one additional amber warning for rain.

The weather warnings are in place for parts of northwest England, southwest England, with the more series warning in place for parts of Wales. The amber weather warning, in place for central Wales, claims “rain may lead to some disruption on Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday”. The Met Office warning reads: “Rain will become persistent and heavy later on Monday, lasting until later on Tuesday morning. “50 to 70 mm rain is likely to fall widely, with around 100 mm possible over higher ground. This is likely to lead to flooding and travel disruption.”

An additional yellow weather warning, in place for parts of the northwest of Britain claims “spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures”. The warning, in place from 6pm on Monday until midday on Tuesday also warns “homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings”. The Met Office forecast adds: “Rain, heavy at times, will arrive from the west later on Monday and persist until Tuesday late morning or early afternoon. “20 to 40 mm of rain is likely to fall widely, with a chance of 50 to 70 mm in a few places over higher ground.

“Given saturated ground and high river levels, this may be enough for some flooding and disruption.” Met Office meteorologist, Clare Nasir, warned about the conditions expected to smash Britain over the course of the next 24 hours. She said: “Today we are expecting heavy rain to spread in from the west. The rain will be heavy enough to cause problems yet again. “Rain warnings come in the form of yellow warnings for the Peak District, as well as for the Pennine Districts, but there is an amber warning in place for some parts of the Welsh mountains.”

But, despite the unsettled conditions, the weather forecaster added conditions would turn “mild” over the next day or so. She said: “You will really notice the difference if you are stepping out tomorrow morning.” The rain is expected to linger over some parts of the country throughout Tuesday – with windy conditions likely.

Looking towards the rest of the week, the Met Office forecast an unsettled picture. The weather outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Rather cold with showers or longer spells of rain, falling as snow on hills, especially in the north. “Often windy. Probably drier with more prolonged sunny spells on Friday.”

