UK storm WARNING: Could Storm Dennis hit on Friday? Horror weather maps show FRESH uproar

THE UK was hit by powerful Storm Ciara this weekend as winds of more than 90mph smashed into parts of the nation. But the freakish weather is far from over, as worrying weather maps have revealed another weather system is churning towards the UK.

Storm Ciara smashed into the UK this weekend and wreaked havoc in large parts of the nation. The powerful weather system’s strong gusts and heavy rain caused widespread flooding and travel disruptions as more than 20,000 homes spent the night without power.

Strong gusts of up to 97mph was recorded as Storm Ciara churned through the nation on Sunday. Ciara is still felt across the UK on Monday as flooding and debris continue to cause problems. Train services including the West Coast Main Line has no trains running north of Preston because of flooding at Carlisle. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and snow for most of Scotland and said commuters could face disruption.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “While Storm Ciara is clearing away, that doesn’t mean we’re entering a quieter period of weather. It’s going to stay very unsettled. “We have got colder air coming through the UK and will be feeling a real drop in temperatures, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and likely in Scotland. “There could be up to 20cm (8in) on Monday and Tuesday and with strong winds, blizzards aren’t out of the question.” In its yellow weather warning, the Met Office said: “Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and Tuesday.

“Snow showers will occur especially over high ground, giving slight accumulations of one to three cm above 150 metres and five to 10 cm above 300 metres. “Snow will gradually build up and in a few locations, accumulations of over 20cm are possible by Tuesday evening over the highest routes in Scotland. “The height of the snow level will vary throughout the period, but it is likely that any snow accumulations at low levels will only be temporary. “Strong winds, gusting 50 to 60mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow over high ground.

“Icy surfaces are likely to occur, more especially on Monday night into Tuesday morning. “Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies.” The weather warnings will stay in effect until 12pm on Wednesday as the strong winds die down. However, the calm weather won’t last for long as another massive system is churning towards the UK. Terrifying maps from WXCharts show winds of 75mph smashing into Britain.

Although the system has not been made a storm by the Met Office, the next uproar will be named Storm Dennis. Not all storms will be big enough to get names – only those expected to cause significant damage. A storm will be named when it has the potential to cause an amber “be prepared” or red “take action” warning. The Met Office forecast for Friday onwards reads: “At the beginning of this period, unsettled conditions are expected to dominate, often giving windy conditions with spells of rain at times, interspersed with brighter, showery interludes.