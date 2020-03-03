UK storm warning: Could Storm Jorge BECOME Storm Ellen? Met Office latest

STORM JORGE has sparked a wealth of Met Office yellow weather warnings for Friday and this weekend, but could Storm Jorge become Storm Ellen? Here’s the latest on the Met Office warnings.

Storm Jorge has been named by the Spanish meteorological service Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) and will track across the UK from Friday. There are three days worth of Met Office weather warnings in place, some for rain, sparking worries that heavy rainfall will impact already flooded areas.

Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara have already hit the UK over the past few weeks, triggering widespread flooding for some areas. Now with three days of weather warnings – some for rain – further flooding could occur. Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: “This weekend we’ll see another named storm bring strong winds to parts of the UK with several wind and rain warnings in place.“ “On Friday a band of rain associated with Storm Jorge will move across the UK.

“We have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60 to 80mm possible over the highest ground. “South-westerly winds will strengthen through Saturday morning and it’ll turn widely windy except for northern Scotland, with wind warnings in place for Northern Ireland, Wales, southern Scotland and much of England. “Where warnings are in place gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely quite widely with 65 to 70mph possible in coastal areas. “However the strongest and most damaging winds are expected across the Republic of Ireland.”

But could Storm Jorge become Storm Ellen? The next named storm if named by UK meteorologists is Storm Ellen, following on alphabetically from Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis. However, the Met Office explains it is the convention for all other national meteorological services to use the name given when referring to the system. So the Met Office says this means “the system will not be named Ellen but will align with our European partners and be referred to as ‘Jorge’.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “As Storm Jorge begins to weaken and clear later on Saturday we’ll see a trend back to slightly colder conditions, with some snow over hills and mountains in the north of the UK and a mixture of rain and hail showers in the south. “Away from much of Scotland, it’ll remain blustery on Sunday, although not quite as windy as Saturday. “The weather looks likely to remain rather cold and showery into next week and there’s a chance of further wet and windy weather around the middle of the week, although confidence in details are low at this stage.” There are four days of warnings in place in anticipation of Storm Jorge hitting the UK.

These warnings are for rain, wind and snow and span much of the UK. Rain warnings are in place across much of the UK on Friday and Saturday, with up to 2.75 inches forecast to fall in some areas. The heaviest rain is most likely on Friday night before clearing eastwards on Saturday morning. On Saturday into Sunday, there are wind warnings in place as a spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across a large swathe of the UK through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The Met Office warns: “Strong winds will move into south-western parts of the UK by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. “Gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon. “More isolated gusts of 65 to 70 mph, particularly on coasts and other exposed areas, are probable.” For more information on weather warnings, check the Met Office website here.

