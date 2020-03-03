UK storm warning: Could there be ANOTHER storm this weekend? Horror map

THE UK has been hit by three storms in the space of the month in what was the wettest February on record. Could there be another storm this weekend?

The country could be battered by yet another storm this weekend according to the latest weather maps. Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge wreaked havoc in the UK in February and a fourth low-pressure system may follow their lead in March.

Could there be another storm this weekend? Storm Jorge brought further disruption to areas already hit by flooding. On Saturday, when several yellow weather warnings for rain were in effect, people were rescued from cars stranded in both Devon and Somerset. A critical incident was declared in South Wales after a fourth consecutive weekend of heavy rainfall. Pontypridd and the Ely area of Cardiff were among the worst affected areas, as they had been when Storm Dennis hit.

Storm Jorge also brought high winds which resulted in flights being diverted to Northern Ireland from Ireland. National Rail said many services were still disrupted because of damage caused by the storm. The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said more than 3,300 homes in England were believed to have flooded because of Storms Ciara and Dennis. Across the Midlands, Yorkshire and Lancashire, 15 rivers recorded their highest levels on record this winter.

The latest maps from WX Charts suggest another spell of wind and rain could be on its way. The weather system looks to be travelling and forming above the Atlantic Ocean throughout the week, approaching the UK on Saturday. By Sunday, the rain maps forecast most of the country will get downfalls. On Saturday night and into Sunday morning, 40mph wind gusts are predicted in coastal areas on the latest map from Windy.com.

According to the Met Office, the start of March will remain rather wet and windy until the middle of the month. It’s forecast for the end of the week says: “Over the weekend it will remain unsettled with spells of rain interspersed by brighter and showery interludes and the wettest of the weather in the west. “Any snow will mainly be confined to the high ground and perhaps to lower levels in the north. “It will often be windy with gales possible in the northwest.”

Met Office data shows that February 2020 was the wettest February on record for UK, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the second wettest (behind February 1990) for Scotland. John Curtin, Executive Director for Flood Risk Management at the Environment Agency said: “Record February rainfall and river levels have tested the nation’s flood defences; however we have been able to protect over 80,000 homes thanks to the action we have taken. “Every flooded home is a personal tragedy, and with a changing climate we will need to become more resilient to flooding. I’d urge the public to be aware of their flood risk, sign up to flood warnings, and make a flood plan if they are at risk.” The heavy rain has been helped by a very strong jet stream high in the atmosphere, which has also been further south than normal, allowing a succession of Atlantic storm systems to cross the UK.