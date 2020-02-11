UK threatens to abandon EU talks if forced to follow rules ‘We don’t NEED a trade deal’

THE UK “does not need” to strike a trade deal with the European Union by the end of the year as there are “range of options” Boris Johnson can pursue, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak claimed.

Boris Johnson committed to not requesting an extension of the transition period, with the Prime Minister set to say in a speech on Monday he is ready to see trade talks with the EU collapse rather than postponed the end of the process again. And Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak claimed the UK does not actually require to strike an agreement due to the “range of options” available to the government. Speaking to Sky News, Mr Sunak said: “We don’t need to get a deal.

“We have left, we can trade…there are lots of different ways countries trade with each other. “We trade with lots of countries around the world, the EU trades with lots of countries around the world.” “They trade with some countries as part of the customs union, they trade with other countries like Canada through a free trade agreement and they trade with countries like Australia through specific little agreements.” Mr Sunak added: “There are a range of options we can pursue.”

Mr Sunak insisted that having a deadline to conclude the negotiations by “focuses the minds” and insisted the Government is committed to delivering on their pledge to have talks concluded in 2020. He continued: “We don’t want more dither and delay in these processes. “We think a deadline is good, it focuses minds and concentrates everybody. “And indeed the political declaration that we’ve signed with the EU commits both sides to conclude those negotiations over the course of this year.

“It commits them to actually get them concluded this year and this is our extension.” In a speech on Monday, Boris Johnson will demand Brussels treats the UK as an equal – and will tell voters that “no achievement lies beyond our reach”. In echoes of Margaret Thatcher’s tough tactics that forced the EU to give Britain the rebate in 1984, Mr Johnson is expected to say “no, no, no” – stressing that there will be “no alignment, no jurisdiction of the European courts and no concessions”. Sources confirm the Prime Minister will give his blueprint for the upcoming trade talks to an audience of ambassadors, business leaders and think-tanks at a London venue with historic links to trade, less than 72 hours after Britain’s exit from the EU.