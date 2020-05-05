UK to be “extremely careful” in relaxing rules on…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

LONDON, April 29 – The British government will think very carefully about relaxing lockdown rules regarding open-air activities, despite evidence that transmission of the coronavirus is less likely outdoors, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

“At various different points (the activities) might involve a congregation of individuals and one has to be very painstaking and very careful about thinking through some of these before we make the wrong move to relax measures,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

“We have to be extremely sure-footed and extremely painstaking about this. This virus will absolutely come back.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle and David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

