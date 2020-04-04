UK to remain in coronavirus lockdown until after Easter as government confirms ‘further steps could be taken if needed’

Boris Johnson’s spokesman has said social distancing measures will remain in place in the UK until after the Easter holiday, and that even harsher steps could be implemented if the situation continues to deteriorate.

“The Prime Minister has said we will at all times follow the scientific and medical advice and if we need to take further steps we won’t hesitate to do so,” the announced.

The spokesman also refused to confirm whether the PM would end his isolation tomorrow, a week after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Boris Johnson appeared to be unwell in a video he posted on Twitter yesterday, and Number 10 revealed he still had “symptoms.”

When pressed on whether or not the PM would be leaving his self-isolation in the flat above Number 11 Downing Street, his spokesman said: “We are fully aware of what the guidelines are. We will follow [them] to the letter.”

Current guidelines dictate that if a person is still showing symptoms, such as a high temperature or a new and persistent cough, they should remain in isolation.

The UK, like the rest of the world, has been struggling to contain the spread of the pandemic that has taken hold of the globe. On Wednesday, the number of deaths in the UK passed the 2,000 mark as the government was criticized for a lack of personal protective equipment for frontline staff.

The PM’s spokesman addressed this issue in the press conference, saying: “We recognize there have been distribution problems with protection equipment, but we are confident it is now reaching the frontline.”

Elsewhere, the Italian Covid-19 death toll exceeded 13,000 as Europe’s worst-hit country continued to battle against the virus.

Figures released today by Spain, where over 10,000 people have died because of the disease, also showed the economic impact of the outbreak. Nearly 900,000 Spaniards have lost their jobs since the country went into lockdown on March 14, Reuters reports.

Across the Atlantic, the outbreak in the USA has infected more than 200,000 people across the nation. New York is the worst-hit state in the union, with over 84,000 recorded cases of Covid-19.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!