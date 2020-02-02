UK to work with NEW team to build rival Galileo after being ‘cut out’ from EU project

DAVID DAVIS remained optimistic about the UK’s post-Brexit future as the EU appears to be “cutting out” Britain from their satellite navigation Galileo, a move which means the UK will have to “find other partners to play with us on those games”.

Tory MP David Davis spoke to Sky’s Adam Boulton about the opportunities available for the UK post-Brexit. Jan Woerner, the boss of the European Space Agency (ESA) described British plans to develop a rival to Galileo, the EU’s satellite navigation which the UK will be excluded from after Brexit – as a “bad idea”. The former Brexit Secretary said we will have to “find other partners to play with us on those games”.

He told Mr Boulton: “It looks like we’re being cut out of Galileo. “That was going to happen anyway by the looks of it. “But we’re cut out, we’ll have to find other partners. “That’s where other things, like Huawei and so on, become important.”

The MP added: “We have to find other partners to play with us on those games.” Speaking of Huawei, Mr Davis told the Sky host that Boris Johnson did not make “the right decision” by granting the Chinese telecoms company a limited role in Britain’s mobile network. He said: “The simple truth is that this organisation is effectively an arm of the Chinese state. “But even if it wasn’t, there’s a 2017 law that tells them they have to take instruction, not just give information, from their Chinese intelligence agency.”

He continued: “5G is going to be incredibly intrusive, even if the Government is able to protect GCHQ and the MOD. “Every piece of information about us, from our doctor’s appointments to when we put the kettle on is going to be online effectively and accessible to these people. “So you do not want to give that power to a foreign state frankly.”