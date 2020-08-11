UK weather: Britain to be hotter than Cairo tomorrow with another 37C day

The UK’s scorching summer heatwave will continue tomorrow with temperatures expected to reach 37C.

The extreme conditions will mean that parts of England will be even hotter than Egypt’s capital Cairo which is set to record 32C on Wednesday.

Met Office forecasters say temperatures are likely to remain in the mid-30s in the south east of England, reaching a potential high of 37C (98.6F).

The mercury is forecast to fall slightly to 30C (86F) in London on Thursday, before dropping again to around 26C (78.8F) on Friday, she said.

It comes as temperatures reached 35C (91.4F) in Heathrow, London, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering most of the UK stretching until Thursday evening.

Southern parts of the country are expected to enjoy finer weather after heavy rain on Monday.

Forecasters say an area of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected to move north across parts of Scotland this morning, with scattered storms expected for other parts of the country, and very hot weather expected for the south-east.

The Met Office said a warming climate will lead to more heatwaves in the future, as well as hotter evenings, which could begin to impact people’s health.

Four so-called tropical nights have been recorded in the UK so far this year, with three occurring since August 8 and one recorded on June 25, Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said.

Overnight temperatures on Monday peaked at 21.2C (70.2F) at St James’ Park and Heathrow in London.

Ms Maxey told the PA news agency: “With climate change and a warming climate, we will see more tropical nights.

“There’s no doubt about that.

“Heatwaves are more likely, and so as well as more days we are going to see warmer nights.

Between 1961 and 1990 there were 44 nights where temperatures did not drop below 20C, although these were mostly associated with the heatwaves in 1976 and 1983, Ms Maxey said.

There have been a further 84 tropical nights recorded since 1991, with 21 of those occurring since 2008, five taking place in 2018 and four in 2019, she added.

This month’s heatwave is due to continue over the coming days, with temperatures forecast to remain in the mid-30s in the south east of England on Wednesday.

However, thunderstorms and heavy rain are also expected to bring further flooding to parts of England and Scotland.

Ten properties in Lancashire were affected by flooding on Tuesday following overnight storms, the Environment Agency said.

The rainfall caused the Burrow Beck waterway in Scotforth, south Lancaster, to rise by just under one metre in “two hours and 45 minutes”, the agency’s flood risk manager Andy Brown said.

The Environment Agency said further heavy showers could see more flooding in “mostly urban areas” of England between Tuesday and Friday, with some homes being affected.

The Met Office said up to 40mm (1.6 inches) of rain could fall within an hour in parts of north east England, and up to 80mm (3.1 inches) in three hours.

However it said that most areas are expected to remain dry, with temperatures expected to remain in the mid-30s on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency has issued five flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, for parts of Birmingham and its surrounding districts.

It comes as Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it went out to more than 30 flooding-related incidents in Lancaster, Warton, Kirkham, Hesketh Bank and Tarleton on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, and a spokesman for the fire service said plans were under way to prepare for more storms expected on Tuesday evening.

Flood alerts have been issued for 17 locations in Scotland, with one also current for the Vyrnwy catchment area in Wales.