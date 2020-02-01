UK weather forecast: 15C mini-heatwave to hit UK TOMORROW – Latest weather

THE UK is likely to experience a mini-heatwave despite it being the middle of winter with temperatures expected to hit 15C after a week of bone-chillingly snowy and icy weather.

Britain will see a miniature heatwave on Friday as the country commemorates the UK’s departure from the European Union. Temperatures are expected to skyrocket on Friday compared to climate averages. But what do the latest weather forecasts reveal?

The unseasonably warm winter weather could provide some reprieve in a week where temperatures plummet as low as -8C in the UK. On Tuesday, parts of Britain were subject to multiple crashes because of the treacherous conditions on the roads. Snow and ice battered parts of the UK and caused dangerous conditions for many. But Met Office forecasters claim the mercury will climb on Friday to peak at more than double the average temperature for January.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall told the Sun Online: “By Friday we could get temperatures up to 14C or 15C in some places. “It will mostly be in the East on higher ground such as in North East England and maybe East Wales. “In London, it could well get to 14 degrees. “There could be pockets of places up and down the country where it gets up to that temperature.”

However, it is unlikely to be a sunny day for everywhere in the UK. In some parts of the country, heavy rain will fall and there will be windy weather. Mr Miall added: “It’s not going to feel like 14 or so as there will be rain pushing its way across the country on Friday and there will be an element of a wind chill. “Compared to Tuesday where it was bitterly cold it won’t feel that way. “It will be mild for this time of year. The average is 9C across the South and about 6 or 7C in the North.”

Typically, average temperatures across the UK in January are around 5C to 7C. However, the UK peaked at 18.3C in January in 1971, 1958 and 2003, where these shockingly warm temperatures were recorded in parts of Wales and Scotland. The lowest recorded temperature for the UK was -27.2C in 1982 in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. According to the Met Office, the weather on Friday is due to rainy in the west of the country. The heaviest downpours will hit hilly areas with the rain expected to move eastwards throughout Friday. It will become brighter in the northwest, however, it will also remain wet with coastal gales. Wind gusts in the north are expected to reach 55mph at a time, which will make it feel cooler than the estimated double-digits.

Mr Miall said: “It isn’t going to be especially warm. Tomorrow we could be getting up to 12 or 13C in some parts of the UK. “There will be lots of low clouds. It will be grey and dismal for many places. “We will continue to see outbreaks of rain in Scotland throughout the day and it will be a drizzly day in Wales and North West England. “The only places that could see some sunshine are North East Scotland and maybe Northern Ireland. “The winds could strengthen in the North towards North East Scotland and North East England with gusts between 50 and 55mph at a time and that will make it feel a bit cooler.”