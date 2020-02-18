UK weather forecast: ‘Biblical’ floods leave 140,000 powerless in worst storm since 1987

‘BIBLICAL’ floods have plagued the UK as the country faces its worse storm in over 30 years.

The country is set for yet more chaos tomorrow morning after 105mph Storm Ciara battered the country. While trees were toppled and debris blown across roads, the wall of a hotel in Scotland was entirely stripped away by surging floods.

The weather front later turned out to be around 1,000 miles long. Around 140,000 homes have been left without power as the “biblical” floods have swept through villages and towns. Meanwhile, gusts of over 100mph has caused power outages and knocked down telephone poles. Dozens of flights around Europe were cancelled due to the bad weather, citing the perilous conditions from high winds and torrential rains to blame.

One BA plane was forced to declare an emergency and land in Lyon, France as it ran low on fuel while waiting to touch down at Gatwick. As waves up to 50ft high battered the coast, hundreds of P&O ferry passengers were stranded at sea for hours as the Pride of Hull struggled to dock. Britons will be sad to hear that the adverse weather will continue into tomorrow and potentially see the end of the week out. In the next few days, several yellow weather warnings have been issued. :

The Met Office has issued a “risk to life” warning for those venturing out into the midst of Storm Ciara. Th forecaster’s Helen Roberts said Storm Ciara threatened to be the worst this century. She said: “It’s definitely the biggest storm in seven years and in terms of area affected it’s probably the biggest this century. “This could end up being the biggest since 1987.”

She added she had not seen amber warnings – the second most severe level – “on this scale across all of Wales and much of England”. Alex Burkil, also from the Met Office, said this warning marked only the start of “plummeting” temperatures this week. He said the north would experience dangerous patches of ice, while other parts of the country will be victim to heavy downpours.