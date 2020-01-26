UK weather forecast: Britain braces for snow and heavy rain as big chill on its way

THE WEEKEND looks set to be dominated by a cold front bringing heavy rain showers and snow down to low levels in Scotland, as Britain braces for its next dose of turbulent weather and artic temperatures.

As the new week dawns, temperatures are expected to plummet below zero throughout the United Kingdom. Scotland in particular will shiver in the cold embrace of ‘Father Frost’, with temperatures forecast to fall to -5C in some parts. Though not as cold as Scotland, the south of England will still feel the big chill on Monday night, with London expected to reach freezing point.

Saturday starts off mild and with grey gloomy skies for most, accompanied by light winds in the south. The north will see stronger gusts of wind throughout the day. In the southerly flow, temperatures will be around 7C with a few showers for Cornwall, Devon and up to the Solway Firth. A cold front will be lurking over the Western Isles on Saturday, then breaks free and brings a big change in the weather on Sunday.

As it sweeps in from the Atlantic, the front unleashes rain and snow showers across the UK. Aidan McGivern from the Met Office said: “This more significant cold front then barrels in for Saturday night. “That is going to bring some wet and windy weather for western Scotland and Northern Ireland first thing. “It then sweeps into the rest of Scotland, western England and much of Wales in the first half of Sunday.”