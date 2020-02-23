UK weather forecast: Britain sinks under Storm Dennis floods as death toll continues rise

AS BRITAIN falls sinks under the floods of Storm Dennis, the death toll rises to four as yet another body found.

Britain is slowly sinking under the weight of Storm Dennis, with nine severe flood warnings remaining firmly in place as England Wales expect yet another deluge. The Environment Agency said rivers have been swollen to “exceptional” levels in parts of the UK.

In some areas water levels have continued to rise overnight. They are expected to continue rising into Tuesday morning. Although, as the day progresses, a brief moment of respite from the worst of the weather is expected across the UK. There is, however, a risk of fresh downpours in Wales.

It comes as a fourth person was confirmed as having died as a result of the storm. Police said Yvonne Booth, 55, was swept into floodwater water near a bridge which crosses the River Teme, near Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, on Sunday. Her family said they were “devastated” and “appreciate the continued support from the emergency services”. :

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of two people being swept into the water near Eastham Bridge. Further rain for most of the UK is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. This additional rain could severely affect those areas already flooded.

Met Office meteorologist, Marco Petagna, said: “With the ground being so saturated it’s not going to help the situation. “And there’s more persistent rain coming on Wednesday. “There will be wet and windy weather across the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, with the heavy rain coming back.”

In Wales, two yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office. They are in force from 6pm on Wednesday through until 3pm on Thursday. Forecasters are warning that the rain “may become persistent, and possibly heavy, over areas of high ground” in the country.