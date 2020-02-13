UK weather forecast: Fears of death as Storm Ciara begins to savage Britain

MET OFFICE has released a yellow warning for this Saturday, as Storm Ciara brings chaos to the northern part of the country, with 80 mph winds.

Storm Ciara will bring four days of hazardous weather that will include flying debris and flooding, bringing great risk to those traveling on the roads. The Met Office has even warned there could be “flooding” of homes and businesses as the rain thrashes down.

The Met Office has advised that caution should be taken if planning on traveling by car, including to avoid flooded roads by turning around. They said: “The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water, so the safest advice is turn around, don’t drown.” “Although the water may seem shallow, just 12 inches (30cm) of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it to deeper water from which you may need rescuing. “ For early morning Sunday the weather warning has been upgraded from yellow to amber for the southern part of the UK, as Storm Ciara brings strong winds.

It is expected that there will be much longer journey times and cancellations with some roads and bridges closed. The Met Office added: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts, and properties.” It is a good idea to keep an eye on flight times if you are travelling abroad, as the weather could make it difficult for planes to take off.

The worst effects of Storm Ciara are expected to be Sunday as the wind picks up a pace of 80mph and batters the south coast. Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm. “Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of the UK through the early hours of Sunday morning. “Gusts of 50 to 60mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas, especially in southeast England and northern Scotland.”