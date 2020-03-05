UK weather forecast: Freezing rain and 8 inches of snow to hit Britain TODAY

WINTERY CONDITIONS are on the way for the UK with a host of snow warnings in place on Monday. Here’s the latest on the snow alerts for today.

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow and ice on Monday, with ice warnings lasting until Tuesday for much of the UK. Some areas could see up to eight inches of snow as a low-pressure system hits the UK.

Dan Suri is a chief forecaster at the Met Office: “This low-pressure system will bring a lot of moisture into contact with the relatively cold air across the northern half of the UK. “This brings wintry conditions to an extending from East Yorkshire to North Lancashire across into Northern Ireland and northwards Scotland. “For some, snowfall could coincide with the Monday rush hour, bringing additional complications.” Snow warnings are in place across the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

According to the Met Office, the bulk of snow accumulations in northern England are expected to take place at locations above 200 metres in elevation, However, it is likely that some sites lower than this could witness transient flurries before these turn to rain. The snowfall in Scotland is expected to be heavier with accumulations of to five centimetres above 100 to 200 metres. Locations above 300 metres may see accumulations of four to eight inches, ​most likely north of the Central Belt. Urban areas on the immediate east coast of northern England and eastern Scotland may miss the snow though.

Met Office snow and ice warnings The Met Office yellow ice warning is in place from 8pm on Monday night until 10am on Tuesday. The warning is for Central, Tayside and Fife, East Midlands, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, Orkney and Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde and Yorkshire and Humber. The Met Office warns: “Many areas will be affected by occasional showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow, with clear spells in between leading to frost and icy surfaces.

“Further snow accumulations of 2-6 cm are expected over parts of Scotland, mainly in the west at elevations above 200 m. “Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 cm may affect higher routes in Northern Ireland and northern England.” A yellow weather warning for snow is also in place, and remains in place until 10pm on Monday. This is for Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian and Highlands and Eilean Siar.

The Met Office states: “Snow is expected to spread northeastwards into Scotland early on Monday, perhaps even falling to low levels during the morning rush hour across and to the south of the Central Belt of Scotland, before spreading northwards into the rest of the warning area. “Across the south of the warning area, snow may turn to rain during the afternoon, but further north, and especially on higher routes above 200 metres, significant accumulations of snow may occur during the afternoon and evening. “Here, 2 to 4 cm snow is likely above 100 to 200 metres whilst above 300 to 400 metres 5 to 10 cm snow may build up.” Wintry showers will continue into the evening for the warning areas.

Met Office five day forecast Snow continuing to clear from Scotland, leaving all areas with clear spells but scattered wintry showers. Showers heaviest and most frequent in the west and north, with possible hail and thunder. Icy surfaces and a few cm snow on hills. Sunny intervals and wintry showers, heavy and frequent in the north and west, with hail, possible thunder and hill snow. Sunnier in parts of south and east. Cold and breezy. Another cold day Wednesday with sunshine and blustery wintry showers, becoming confined to the north on Thursday and Friday. Cloud and longer spells of rain at times further south, milder.

