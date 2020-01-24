UK weather forecast: Icy blast to grip Britain as Met Office predicts plunge in mercury

THE UK is set to be gripped by an icy blast with temperatures expected to plunge below -6C.

Temperatures will take a turn for the worse this weekend and into early next week as temperatures drop below zero and some areas, like the Scottish Highlands, experience snowfall. Despite the freezing temperatures, however, the days will remain blue skied, with crisp, frosty mornings set to please after the UK recovers from Storm Brendan.

The wet and windy weather that has plagued the past week will finally make way for happier, more cheerful winter weather. Luke Miall, a Met Office meteorologist, told the Sun: “It’s looking quite quiet across the country in terms of weather for the next few days. “Saturday for the majority of the country will be a mixture of sunshine and showers across Northern and Western Scotland and we may see a few showers in Northern Ireland and North West England. “But generally speaking most of the UK will be having fair weather tomorrow.

“Long spells of sunshine are expected after a cold and frosty start to the day. “By the time we get to Saturday afternoon, most places will be mostly dry. “But then as we move into the evening, it’s going to be pretty cold – minimum temperatures of -2C (28F) and – 4C (24F) at its lowest. “Wales and the South West of England will see the lowest temperatures.” :

Met Office predictions suggest that Sunday will be mostly dry. But, it warned morning revellers should expect a seriously biting frost first thing. Mr Niall said: “Saturday night will be a clear, cold night across the country, so we are looking at wide spread frost. “In central Wales it could be as low as -6C (21F).

“For this time of year, a scattering of snow in the Scottish Highlands isn’t unusual, we might see a few snow showers through the higher grounds on Saturday, but Sunday should be clear. “Some places might see a slight dusting and some may see nothing at all.” Some foggy spells may make their way into the Sunday, but for the most part it will stay dry and sunny all around the UK. Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Tuesday.

The organisation is urging people to prepare for the freezing temperatures and look at for those most vulnerable. Dr Owen Landeg, principal environmental public health scientist at PHE, said: “Below 18 degrees, changes to the body mean that the risk of strokes, heart attacks and chest infections increase so heating homes to this temperature is particularly important to stay well.” Although western Scotland will experience intermittent showers on Saturday morning, the weather will improve over the weekend moving into early next week, when the region can look forward to temperatures of 11C (51F). Gales and strong winds of up to 80mph were experienced throughout the previous week, causing road travel disruptions and several road closures.