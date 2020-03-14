UK weather forecast: Snow and ice to grip Britain as yellow weather warning issued

THE UK is set to be covered in a blanket of snow and ice after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for large parts of the country.

Britons have been warned to brace for adverse weather conditions after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for a large swathe of the country. It comes amid fears that colder weather will bring illness, and confuse those who develop flu and cold-likes symptoms into thinking they might be carrying coronavirus.

Those areas of the UK set to be affected by snow and ice include northern England, the majority of Scotland, and the entirety of Northern Ireland. Conditions will lead to disruption on roads and railways, with longer journey times by road, bus, and train likely. The Met Office has also warned that injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are likely to occur. Those who live in more rural areas have been told to stay alert to icy patches on untreated and less-used roads.

The yellow warning currently spans Leeds to Thurso in the northernmost part of Scotland. Separate areas affected include Newcastle, Carlisle, Ayr, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Londonderry, Belfast, and Armagh. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued four flood alerts and nine flood warnings. :

Meanwhile, the Environmental Agency has issued 51 flood warnings and 188 flood alerts for England. Natural Resources Wales is expecting 14 floods that require immediate action across the country, with a further 22 warnings of potential floods. Warnings for rain were issued across much of Wales and the west of England yesterday, as the Environment Agency issued more than 30 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts. Many of those areas hit with rain were badly affected by last month’s storm.

In Hereford, flood barriers are being deployed to protect the city from repeat surface flooding – just three weeks after record levels were observed on the River Wye of 6.11 metres. This was more than two meters above the level which leads to minor flooding in the city. The Environment Agency said the River Wye was expected to peak in Hereford on Tuesday night at around five metres, while the Met Office has warned of heavy rain in parts of Wales and northern England. Dave Throup, Environment Agency manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, tweeted: “As forecast some absolutely torrential rain over mid Wales.