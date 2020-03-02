UK weather forecast: Snow, ice and strong gales to batter parts of Britain

STORM-HIT communities will be slammed with more miserable and unsettled weather for the third weekend in a row, but what is the latest weather forecast for the UK?

Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara caused travel mayhem, widespread flooding and forced people to evacuate their homes. This weekend, the Met Office has issued six weather warnings for the coming days for rain, wind, snow and ice.

The Met Office expects torrential downpours to slam the country and warns of strong winds in northern parts of the UK. The weather forecaster has warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions on Saturday due to the snow, ice and rain expected on Saturday and through to Sunday. The Met Office forecasts belts of heavy rain, high winds and snow in place across the weekend. The first weather warning is for snow and ice from 3am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday. The snow and ice warning advices that higher routes will be impacted by the snow which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some icy patches. Wintry showers, including snow settling away from the west coast, will continue through Saturday onwards into early Sunday and accumulations of one to three cm are expected above (100 to 200m), with five to 10cm above 300m. Icy patches will be an additional hazard along with some strong, gusty winds.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind from 6am to 10pm across Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England. The warning advises there will be strong gusty winds in association with showers which may bring some travel disruption. The strongest winds will likely occur in the vicinity of heavy, squally showers. Whilst not all areas will see the strongest winds, gusts of 50 to 60mph are expected in places. Exposed parts of northern and western Scotland may see gusts of 65 to 75mph. Showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and sleet with snow accumulations expected to be mainly higher ground (above 200 to 300m). The forecaster added that winds will gradually moderate during Saturday evening.

The Met Office warning for rain is in force from 10pm on Saturday to 11am on Sunday. The warning advises that there will be a spell of persistent, sometimes heavy rainfall is expected during Sunday morning. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible as up to 2.4 inches (60mm) of rainfall is expected in a few spots in the mountains of South Wales.

On Monday, the Met Office has issued three more weather warnings for snow, wind and raim. The snow warning is in effect from 6am to 9pm across central and southern Scotland and adivses that snow may cause disruption on higher ground, especially during the early morning rush hour. The wind warning is in force from 9am to 11.59pm across Northern Ireland and Scotland where wind weather is expected to disrupt transport and travel. The rain warning is in effect from 3am to 3pm in northwest England and mainly lead to disruption, especially given the recent flooding and saturated ground.

In terms of the weather for the next five days, further rain is expected on Saturday night and first thing on Sunday. On Saturday evening the daytime showers will gradually become confined to northern Scotland. Cloud and spells of rain will spread northeastwards across much of the rest of the UK and the rain heavy at times will hit parts of Wales and western England. On Sunday, early cloud and outbreaks of rain will gradually clear southwards. Brighter conditions and a few wintry showers will follow with showers mainly over northern and western Scotland. The weather will be less windy than on Saturday.