UK weather forecast: Storm Ciara forces brutal blizzards and 80mph winds on to battered UK

BRITAIN is currently bracing itself to be struck by chilling snow blizzards and 80mph winds as storm Ciara moves over to the UK.

The UK is set to be hit by Storm Ciara this weekend as high powered winds sweep across Britain wreaking havoc across the country. Winds are expected to reach up to 80mph and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in affect from this Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a severe yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole country this weekend. The warning for wind on both Saturday and Sunday comes the third named storm of the season approaches. According to forecasters, Storm Ciara will impact “the whole of the UK” between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday. There is a chance the storm could hit power networks and disrupt travel over the weekend.

The Friday morning commute could be affected by fog patches for those located around northeast England. Rain warnings are also in place in England and Wales on Sunday. Both the Lake District and Snowdonia are set to see 40 to 60mm widely, with 80mm locally. From Monday to Tuesday a wind and snow warning will be in place in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Blizzard conditions are then set to strike hills above 150m in Northern Ireland and Scotland, which meteorologists have warned will impact quite a lot of communities. Those in the southwest are set to be hit with heavy wind and rain on Friday. The Winter freeze seems to be taking over Scotland as frost begins to settle. Scotland is set to be one of the worst hit areas in the UK as the weekend begins.

Met Office meteorologist John Griffiths said that storm Ciara will bring gusts of 50 to 60mph across inland Scotland. Moreover, the meteorologist said there was a “small chance” of the strongest winds reaching 70 to 80mph in the Western Isles. There is also a change heavy winds will affect the north coast of Northern Ireland. Winds along exposed coasts are expected to 70mph on Saturday and is set to stir up major trouble for those living in coastal towns.

The Met Office has warned of very large “dangerous waves” which could cause havoc across those living close to the sea. The North of England in particular is set to be heavily affected over the weekend with huge gusts of winds sweeping across the country. Rain is set to batter the west as the winds increase and temperatures are set to plummet across the country. The Met office has warned of “damaging gusts” across the north and members of the public are being urged to stay up to date with the weather before travelling.