UK weather forecast: Storm Ciara maps reveal HORRIFYING eye of storm size of UK – Charts

THE UK will be hit by powerful Storm Ciara this weekend and new maps have now revealed the terrifying and massive eye of the storm. Here’s the latest charts and maps.

Storm Ciara was named by the Met Office on Wednesday and is expected to smash into the UK on Saturday and into Sunday. The weather agency has issued country-wide warnings for various weather hazards including wind, snow and rain over the next four days.

Now, new maps from magicseaweed.com has shown Ciara’s terrifying eye. The winds building up in the weather system cover a massive area, equivalent to what looks like the size of the UK. Storm Ciara is currently churning eastward in the Atlantic, and will reach Britain this weekend. The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for Saturday, for wind and rain.

The Met Office said: “An area of strong winds will move eastwards across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and north Wales on Saturday afternoon and evening. “Heavy rain, surface water and spray will exacerbate poor travel conditions, with some hill snow over the higher roads in Scotland. “Gusts of 50 to 60mph are expected widely inland with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts of around 70mph for a time, and a possibility of gusts towards 75mph during the late evening around Irish Sea coasts. “The winds will ease from the west during the night.”

On Sunday, even more warnings are in place, and the agency has issued an amber alert for London and South East England. Local authorities affected by this warning are Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Portsmouth, Southampton, Surrey and West Sussex. The Met Office said: “Widespread very strong winds will affect the region through much of Sunday. Gusts of 55 to 65mph are likely widely in inland areas and 70 to 80mph along the south coast. “Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.”

On Monday and Tuesday, warnings for wind and snow have been issued in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. The agency added: “Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and Tuesday. “Snow showers will mainly be over high ground, giving slight accumulations of one to three cm above 150 metres and five to 10cm above 300 metres. “Snow will gradually build up and, in a few locations, accumulations of over 20cm are possible by Tuesday evening over the highest routes.

“Strong winds, gusting 50 to 60mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow. “Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies.” Storm Ciara is expected to bring a range of impacts including delays and cancellations to air, ferry and train services, damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs and there is a good chance power cuts may occur, as well as large coastal waves and difficult driving conditions in heavy rain. Guy Addington, Regional Water Safety Lead at the RNLI said: “This rough weather could making visiting our coasts around the UK and Ireland treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions.