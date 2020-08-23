UK weather forecast: Storm Ellen 70mph winds die down – but summer heat could be over

Strong winds which battered parts of the UK are expected to ease on Saturday following disruption to coastal areas and warnings from emergency services.

But while Storm Ellen may finally start to let up, it seems that the summer heat could be gone for good.

For the remaining days in August, forecasters predict a mixed bag weather-wise, and while there will still be some sun, any hope of another heatwave before we move into September appear remote.

The Met Office said an “unsettled” outlook was expected with temperatures below average for the time of year.

Temperatures are unlikely to exceed 19-21C in London in the next fortnight, according to the BBC, by which point September will have arrived.

In Manchester, high temperatures will often struggle to get over 16-17C, with wind and rain are expected too, meaning what is left of summer is set to be a little damp.

Overnight, gusts of up to 70mph buffeted parts of the south-west of England and Wales on Friday, causing the RNLI and HM Coastguard to urge members of the public to be cautious in coastal areas.

South Wales Police said a 15-year-old girl died following an incident in a river in east Cardiff on Friday evening.

Emergency services, including a police helicopter, responded to reports of a girl in the river in Ball Lane, Llanrumney, at around 5.20pm.

“At about 6.40pm a 15-year-old girl was located and despite the best efforts of emergency services she sadly passed away,” the force said.

Some 10 flood warnings remained in places across parts of the UK on Friday night, meaning flooding is expected, while the Environment Agency issued a further 24 flood alerts for swathes of the south-west.

A yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office expired on Friday evening, with no further warnings expected over the weekend, according to forecaster Matthew Box.

“It’s still going to be breezy and blustery tomorrow, but winds will not be as strong as they have been today,” he said.

Heavy showers could hit parts of central England with the potential for thunder on Saturday, while southern parts of the country are expected to see sunny spells.

Further north it is a “mixed bag” weather-wise, Mr Box said, with some cloudy but also sunny spells towards the east.

The Met Office said in its long-range weather forecast that the outlook is “generally unsettled”.

A spokesman said: “The outlook period begins generally unsettled with strengthening winds accompanied by showers or longer spells of rain across much of the UK.

“Towards the bank holiday weekend, these spells of rain and strong winds may perhaps become more confined towards northern and eastern areas, with the driest conditions mostly likely in the south.

“Although, the southwest may see some further spells of wind and rain at times. Temperatures should be near or slightly below the average for this time of year, with a potential for some frost overnight, but otherwise feeling warm in any sunnier spells.

“Although confidence is low into September, it is likely that the first part will see a transition into a more zonal pattern, with the north unsettled and the south generally drier and warmer.”

The strongest gust recorded on Friday was 71mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, while Mumbles Head in Swansea saw winds of up to 68mph.

HM Coastguard urged members of the public to keep their distance from the waves, while the RNLI advised visiting lifeguarded beaches whenever possible and to avoid storm watching if swells become high.

“The combination of winds, tides and swells is going to make for dangerous conditions that could put you into difficulty very quickly,” a tweet by the RNLI said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man, who was in his 50s and from the London area, was pulled from the water near Helston on Thursday afternoon but was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

A teenage boy, who is related to the man, is in a stable condition in hospital in Truro following the incident at Church Cove in Gunwalloe, the force added.