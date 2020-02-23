UK weather forecast: ‘Storm Ellen’ seen on map as swirling weather bomb barrelling to UK

BRITONS might be bracing for yet another storm after Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis devastated the country with severe gusts and flooding. Storm Ellen, yet to be named by the Met Office, may be on its way.

A weather chart issued by Ventusky shows another powerful weather front barrelling from the Atlantic towards the UK from Wednesday. Forecasters are yet to name the next storm that will reach the country, but if a new system will be confirmed to hit the UK, its name will be Storm Ellen. The weather front shown on the map will be travelling from the Atlantic at a speed of more than 60mph.

Two names have been announced by the Met Office in close succession, prompting fears of a possible third named storm in the coming weeks. If another weather system is deemed strong enough to be a storm, its name has been predetermined. Together with Irish meteorological service Met Éireann, the Met Office releases the named storms for every North Atlantic storm season. Following the latest system, Storm Dennis, will be Storm Ellen, Storm Francis and Storm Gerda.

Presently the Met Office are not forecasting the arrival of another named storm. However, the weather service are forecasting “unsettled” weather patterns in the coming weeks. And weather maps from Windy.com and WXCharts show a new system building in the Atlantic. The maps show the system beginning to develop on Wednesday night, before starting to make a north-easterly track towards Britain. Between February 21 and March 1, the Met Office long-range forecast reads: “Unsettled and often windy conditions are expected to continue with areas of rain moving east across the UK interspersed with brighter, showery interludes.

“Rain is likely to be heaviest across western and especially northwestern areas with the driest and brightest weather across the east and southeast. “Hail and thunder are also possible in the showery interludes with snow at times over northern hills. “Temperatures will generally vary between near normal and mild as weather systems cross the country. “Some brief quieter, colder spells are also likely with more in the way of night frost. “These are more likely later in the period and could give snow showers more widely to low levels in the north.” Storm Dennis has caused a weekend of weather disruption.