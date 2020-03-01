UK weather forecast: UK braced for HORROR blizzards set to cause travel mayhem in Britain

SNOW is to batter the south-east on Thursday and bring chaos to Britons who are travelling during rush hour.

RAC has already predicted that breakdowns are set to rise by 30 percent, with 8,500 call outs during peak time traffic. A spokesperson for RAC Simon Williams said: “Snow falling just before morning rush-hour is the worst possible time.

“Don’t be caught out by the first proper taste of winter for a year in the South.” Travel disruption will be expected across all modes of transport including railways. The Met Office said: “Wintry showers and icy stretches likely to bring some travel disruption.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. “Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.” Interestingly on this day last year was the hottest winter day on record with a temperature of 21.2C in London. It is thought that temperatures around London will plummet to -1C and could accumulate up to 5cms of snow.

In southern Wales, two to five cm of snow is likely, while one to five cm snow is likely over the Cotswolds, Chilterns, and parts of the Midlands above 150 metres. It comes after River Severn temporary flood defences finally burst as they could no longer hold up following brutal Storm Dennis rain showers. Images captured in Beale’s Corner, a riverside town, show floodwater pouring out over the top of temporary barriers. Local Hereford and Worcester firefighters desperately tried to evacuate residents after danger to life concerns.