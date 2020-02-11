UK weather latest: Met Office weather warnings as Storm Ciara lashes Britain

STORM CIARA has hit Britain with weather warnings in force as heavy rain and strong winds lash the UK.

Weather warnings have been issued across the country today by the Met Office. An amber warning for wind is in place for swathes of England and Wales from 8am until 9pm.

Yellow weather warnings cover the whole of the UK amid heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph. Forecasters have warned flying debris could pose a danger to life. They have also warned of possible damage to buildings and the chance of power cuts. Met office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the amber wind warning is the most pressing of the alerts.

He said: “That’s where we’re likely to see significant impacts from the wind. “We’re taking some damage to property, flying debris, and that could bring the risk of injury to people, as well as just the usual things such as power outages and disruption to travel. “It is worth bearing in mind that the strong winds on Sunday are going to be very widespread so it’s across the whole of the UK where we’re going to see very strong winds, so the impact will be widespread.” Mr Burkill said gusts of 70-80mph were expected, adding: “It could be a little bit stronger than that in some exposed spots.”

Met Office meteorologist Helen Roberts said “quite exceptional” gusts of between 60 and 70mph would be seen in inland areas. She added that the worst of the weather was likely to hit before 6pm, although warnings are in place until 9pm. She said: “As well as the strength of the wind there is the rain to come today. “So far, we have seen some impact from the rain, which has been heavy and persistent across Northern Ireland and northern England in the last 24 hours.

“It is likely we will see further impact from the wind such as falling debris, roof tiles coming off, branches and trees down, with disruption to travel as well.” The Environment Agency has issued more than 200 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required, and more than 177 alerts, meaning flooding is possible. Meanwhile, rail companies have urged passengers not to travel and are operating reduced timetables and speed restrictions. Strong winds can cause damage overhead electrical wires and tracks due to debris or falling trees.

A trampoline was blown onto train tracks in Chelsfield, disrupting rail services from the South East to London this morning. Meanwhile, Homeowner Theresa Withers saw a 40 foot tree which had been growing in her back garden in West Bromwich for decades come crashing down and smash in half. She said: “I was absolutely shocked when I opened the curtains, I knew it was windy but I had no idea it was that windy. “The second thing I thought was ‘that is going to cost me!’” Dozens of flights have also been cancelled due to the weather. Motorists are also facing hazardous conditions with fallen trees blocking roads. Humberside Police said the Humber Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

And the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing has been closed. Highways England tweeted: “The #QEIIBridge is now closed. Traffic is being diverted through the East tunnel. All traffic heading north from #Kent to #Essex will need to use the West Tunnel and height restrictions will apply.” Storm Ciara was named by the Met Office on Wednesday and is moving eastwards across the UK and Ireland. Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.