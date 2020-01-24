UK weather long-range forecast: Which areas will see snow as extreme cold front advances?

THE UK is under a deluge of wintery weather and forecasts are showing the icy snap could continue for some time. Here is the latest long-range forecast.

While Britain has been covered in rain, mist and ice in some parts, a fresh band of wintery weather will sweep in this weekend. The Met Office is forecasting “storm-force” winds to batter the British Isles next week, while the long-range forecast shows the cold conditions continuing.

Starting this weekend, a late band of thundery rain is expected to bring sleet and snow to northern England and Scotland from Sunday, according to the Met Office. Into next week, the severe conditions will continue, with gales packing speeds in excess of 70mph (112kmh) forecast to batter much of the UK from Monday. Met Office forecasters are cautioning conditions could be severe enough to become a new named storm. Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill told the Evening Standard: “It’s not out of the question that we might need another named storm, and we’re looking at warnings already but there is still some uncertainty.

“Temperatures are probably going to be dropping, it’s going to be even colder when you factor in the cold winds – with sleet and snow coming with that. “There could be severe gales, even storm force winds, especially on Monday, with gusts in excess of 70mph. “It could be just a spell of wetter and winder weather but it may also be quite stormy, there is still some uncertainty.” Mr Burkill said the worst of the weather will begin battering the British Isles on Sunday.

He said: “As we get into Sunday, a band of rain will push in south-eastwards. “The showers will be heavy and thundery, bringing hail and snow to northern parts – perhaps even lower levels. “On Monday, that’s when uncertainty rises. Rain pushing into south-west, north-eastwards. “There’s more snow to come as well, but mainly over higher ground. “Thereafter, next week looks pretty unsettled with further periods of wet and thundery weather and more snow. Quite a contrast.”

And what about the long-range forecast? Beyond the incoming storm next week, the Met Office is forecasting this “unsettled theme with a mixture of spells of locally heavy rain and showers with colder and brighter interludes” to continue. Forecasts said: “The heaviest of the rain is likely to be focused over western parts with snow possible across some northern hills. “It will be windy throughout with a chance of gales at times, which will reduce the risk of overnight frost and fog.”

As the first week of February draws to a close, the Met Office said south and eastern areas could see “slightly more settled conditions moving in” which could lead to “an increased risk of frost and fog overnight.” Temperatures will fluctuate between mild and rather cold at times as bands of rain move across the UK, according to the forecasts. As February continues, the “wet and windy regime looks set to continue”, said the Met Office. The forecast said: “It seems probable that the most unsettled conditions will gradually transfer further north, leaving a more traditional northwest/southeast split.”

