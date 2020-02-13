UK weather: Manchester snow forecast – Is YOUR area affected by Met Office warnings?

MANCHESTER has been enveloped by the latest Met Office warning for snow and ice in the wake of Storm Ciara. Is your area affected by the yellow weather warning?

Heavy snow showers and icy surfaces are to be expected in Manchester today, as the area falls under a yellow Met Office weather warning. The alert says the wintry weather will likely to lead to travel disruption, particularly over higher routes.

The yellow warning is in place until 11.59pm today, while a new yellow warning is in effect from midnight tonight until midday on Wednesday. The Met Office says: “Showers will turn increasingly to snow later on Monday, becoming frequent and heavy at times and lasting through Tuesday. “The snow showers will occur particularly over high ground giving locally 1 to 3 cm above around 150 metres and 3 to 8 cm above 300 metres. “Snow will gradually build, perhaps leading to accumulation of 10 to 15 cm on the highest routes.

“Any snow accumulations over low ground are likely to be temporary. Icy surfaces are likely to cause problems, especially overnight. “Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 50 to 60 mph at times leading to drifting of snow over high ground.” The Met Office also warned some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. There has already been quite a bit of snowfall on the M62, near to junction 22 for Rishworth Moor.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could occur, while we could see some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Weather maps from Net Weather show smatterings of snow across the Greater Manchester region. Light dustings of snow and rain are being felt as far west as Liverpool, but the heavier snow is landing just east of Manchester. Snow is expected to fall on higher ground around Oldham and Rochdale over the next two days.

Chilly weather is also affecting the region, with 4C expected at 11am – which will feel like -2C. From 2pm to 6pm, the temperature will feel like -!C, before getting colder and dropping to 3C – feels like -2C for the rest of the night. Gusts of up to 42mph will impact the region. And Met Check forecasting snow is most likely to fall on the city from 3am to midday on Wednesday.

Met Office forecast: Today: Another windy day with frequent blustery showers, occasionally wintry with snow settling on higher ground. These will be interspersed with occasional bright or sunny spells. Feeling very cold, especially during showers. Maximum temperature 5 °C. Tonight: Much of the same conditions into the night with showers slowly clearing by the early morning. Strong wind persisting and still feeling cold. Minimum temperature 1 °C. Wednesday: Windy at first with sunny spells and showers, these still wintry over hills. A dry and bright afternoon with winds gradually easing. Feeling cold with a risk of ice. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

