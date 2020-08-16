UK weather: Men paddle along flooded street in canoe after storm batters city

A city in Essex was inundated by so much rain during a severe thunderstorm that two men were able to paddle along a flooded street in a canoe.

Severe flooding left roads submerged and water spilling into the Meadows Shopping Centre and a Tesco store in Chelmsford on Saturday afternoon.

After about 40mm (1.6ins) of rain fell in about 60 minutes, two men were seen taking a canoe out on a flooded residential street, EssexLive reported.

Chelmsford residents described scenes of “carnage” and said “half the city seems to be underwater” just before 5pm after the area was swamped by torrential downpours amid a thunderstorm warning that was issued by the Met Office.

Water spilled into the Meadows Shopping Centre, where a fire alarm blared and customers were eventually told to leave the building.

There were large puddles on the floor inside a Tesco shop after water trickled inside, and several roads in the city were under water as driving became treacherous, EssexLive reported.

Train services in the area were disrupted due to severe flooding and debris on the tracks. Flooding also occurred in parts of Kent at around the same time, and earlier in areas of Hertfordshire.

The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for much of southern England and parts of south Wales, saying up to 50mm (or just under 2ins) of rain could fall in just two to three hours.

Steven Quy captured video of water pouring into the Meadows Shopping Centre as a fire alarm blared.

He told Mirror Online: “The fire alarm was saying for people to stay where they were, as the floors got wetter and wetter from the rain coming in from the ceilings and one empty shop that you couldn’t see into, the one I filmed.

“They were getting people to leave. Quite a good amount of water around.”

Twitter users posted video clips and photos of buildings and roads that flooded.

One woman posted footage of cars driving slowly through floodwater, with one pulled over at the side of the road.

She wrote: “Terrible flooding on Parkway, Chelmsford at the moment. Please god no more rain for a while or my house could be underwater!”

Another person tweeted: “Absolute carnage in Chelmsford. Half the city seems to be underwater!”

BBC meteorologist Dan Holley shared video of flooding in the city, tweeting: “Flooding in parts of #Chelmsford this evening, as slow-moving torrential downpours moved through the area.

“Writtle has recorded 53mm so far today, of which 40mm fell in the past hour!”

Train operator Greater Anglia said services were disrupted by severe weather.

A spokesperson said: “Train services from Colchester towards Marks Tey and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to severe flooding and debris on the tracks.

“As a result trains were running at a reduced speed causing delays to some train services. Network Rail have now cleared the debris.”

On Saturday morning, firefighters used a boat to rescue two people and a dog from a van that became stranded on a flooded road in Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire. The water was about knee deep.

In its yellow warning for thunderstorms, the Met Office said: “The warm, humid airmass across the southern half of the UK will lead to further heavy showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, some persisting into the night.

“Many places will miss the thunderstorms, but where they occur 20-30mm is possible in an hour and up to 40-50mm in two to three hours.

“Lightning is another potential hazard.”

The Met Office said sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

It also said there was a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, and buildings could be damaged by threats such as floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Forecasters said power cuts and travel disruption were possible in places where violent weather develops.

Heavy rain with the risk of thunderstorms is expected to continue over the rest of the weekend, with warnings of potential flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across large swathes of England and Wales stretching across the weekend and into most of Monday.

The warning says that spray and sudden flooding caused by the rain may lead to difficult driving conditions or road closures.

The south of England and Wales are likely to be the wettest areas over the whole weekend, with other parts of the country seeing dry and warmer weather.

The Met Office said 24.1mm of rain fell in an hour in Canterbury, Kent, on Saturday, which could lead to some surface flooding.

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist for the Met Office, told the PA news agency the weekend was a “messy picture”.

She said: “The main thing over the next three days is the risk of thunderstorms in the south.

“Saturday night is going to be pretty mild and then Sunday across the south it’s a picture of sunshine and showers – those showers could be thundery at times.

“That risk is really within the warning zone – central and southern England and Wales could see some heavy downpours tomorrow.

“Further north it’s going to be a bit drier with cloudy skies across the east coast.”

Bad weather including heavy rain and low cloud caused the cancellation of three commemorative flypasts by the Red Arrows.

The RAF display team had planned to fly over London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast to commemorate 75 years since VJ Day.

However, only the Belfast flypast took place as the other events were cancelled due to the bad weather.

In addition to the rain, forecasters expect the rest of the weekend to be much cooler after a week of hot and humid weather.

The Lake District town of Keswick in Cumbria saw the mercury rise to 24.8C on Saturday.

However, this was milder than much of the week, where temperatures above 34C (93.2F) were recorded for six days in a row.