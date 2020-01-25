UK weather: Met Office warns wind and rain to blast UK before two inches of snow falls

TWO inches of snow will fall in parts of the UK this weekend as the Met Office predicts a chilly and wet spell across the country.

Wet and cold weather has prevailed for most of the week and will continue to do so on Saturday and Sunday. The low temperatures will cause snow to fall on higher ground.

The Met Office said there’s a chance of a touch of frost tonight in the northeast and southern areas. Before that, most areas will stay cloudy after “a murky, even foggy” start to the day. On Saturday, it will be cold across the UK with a maximum temperature of 9C. It will also be wet with rain and drizzle expected in the west of England and in Wales, and these conditions will worsen throughout the day.

The Met Office said: “On Saturday the rather cloudy, mostly dry theme continues. “A little drizzle in places, while odd showers affect parts of southwest Britain. “Northwest Scotland remains windy with heavier rain arriving later.” Sunday will bring patches of snow to higher parts of the country.

The Met Office said: “Rain will sweep across all parts on Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday brighter with showers, heavy and wintry in the north. It will be windier than of late with a risk of gales.” Those bands of rain on Sunday will cause up to two inches of snow to fall in the Highlands. Net Weather maps show a risk of snow south of the Highlands.

Next week the Met Office predicts more unsettled weather with a mix heavy rain and showers with cold and bright interludes. The Met Office said: “The heaviest of the rain is likely to be focused over western parts with snow possible across some northern hills. “It will be windy throughout with a chance of gales at times, which will reduce the risk of overnight frost and fog. “Towards the end of the period the south and east may see slightly more settled conditions moving in. “This will lead to an increased risk of frost and fog overnight. Temperatures will fluctuate between mild and rather cold at times as bands of rain move across the UK.”

Met Office 5-day forecast : Many areas staying cloudy, after a murky, even foggy, start in parts of the south, with a little drizzle. Some rain folding back into northwestern parts later but northeast Scotland seeing decent breaks – after showers clear the far north. : Most parts cloudy, with a little rain or drizzle in places. A few clearer breaks in the northeast and in southern areas, perhaps with a touch of frost. : The rather cloudy, mostly dry theme continues. A little drizzle in places, while odd showers affect parts of southwest Britain. Northwest Scotland remains windy with heavier rain arriving later. : Rain will sweep across all parts on Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday brighter with showers, heavy and wintry in the north. Windier than of late with a risk of gales.

Met Office 5-day forecast