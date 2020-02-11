UK weather: Storm Ciara threatens UK with over 80mph gales – shock map reveals

STORM CIARA will soon reach UK’s shores bringing dangerous gales at the speed of over 80mph and travel chaos for many, a UK weather chart has revealed.

The MetDesk chart shows northern parts of the UK soon to be battered by over 80mph winds as Storm Ciara arrives from the Atlantic on Saturday. The dangerous weather conditions will cause travel disruptions and severe flooding as heavy rain is set to drown the country throughout the course of the weekend. Disruption to travel is likely during Sunday, along with some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

The Met Office warned: “Injuries and danger to life are likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.” An amber warning is in place from 9am on Sunday until 9pm on Sunday evening. The Met Office said: “Widespread very strong winds will affect the region through much of Sunday. “Gusts of 55 to 65 mph are likely widely in inland areas and 70 to 80 mph along the south coast.

“Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.” It is expected that there will be much longer journey times and cancellations with some roads and bridges closed. The Met Office added: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts, and properties.” It is a good idea to keep an eye on flight times if you are travelling abroad, as the weather could make it difficult for planes to take off.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm. “Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of the UK through the early hours of Sunday morning. “Gusts of 50 to 60mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas, especially in southeast England and northern Scotland.”