UK weather warning MAPPED: Severe alert for ENTIRE nation as 80mph Storm Ciara batters UK

STORM CIARA will pummel Britain with brutal hail storms, power cuts and 80mph winds for the next ten days, according to the latest Met Office maps.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for everywhere in the British isles as the Met Office warns Britons to prepare for unpredictable stormy weather. Tiles are predicted to be blown from roofs by “volatile” winds and roads could be closed to deal with the impact of the bad weather. Towns could descend into darkness in the worst-hit areas of the country due to power cuts caused by the storm.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Damaging gusts could occur anywhere and there is a risk in some places of gusts in excess of 80mph. “There’s the risk of coastal impacts and overtopping on the coasts and there is also a risk of power disruption and transport disruption where we see the strongest of the winds.” Britain’s coasts will witness continual battering from crashing waves and gales for up to ten days. Gales will slam into west Britain on Sunday, when the storm will reach its peak, before quickly moving across the rest of the nation.

The storm began as cold Arctic winds above Canada and is accelerating over the Atlantic. Storm Ciara is expected to reach full force when it hits Scotland and Northern Ireland. Cold air will be dragged across the UK as Storm Ciara passes bring about pummelling the country in hail and snowstorms. Although the storm may pass it will still take several days for the windy conditions to stop.

Mr McGivern added: “It is likely that northern parts of Britain will see a mix of sleet, snow and hail showers even at lower levels. “Further south rain and hail showers are more likely at lower levels.” Gales are predicted to continue for ten days and further bad weather could continue to hit Britain later in the month. Snow will be dumped over the higher parts of the country transforming it into an icy horror.