UK weather warning: Met Office UPGRADES alerts – Danger to life warning for WHOLE of UK

MET OFFICE warnings have been upgraded as Storm Ciara approaches with the whole of Britain under a ‘danger to life’ alert. Here’s the latest UK weather warnings.

The storm will bring a spell of very strong winds, with gusts of 80mph expected to pummel the south-east. Disruption to travel is likely during Sunday, along with some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. The Met Office warned: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

According to bookmakers, Britain could see wind speeds reach as high as 100mph in the mainland UK before the end of Monday due to the threat of Storm Ciara. T hey have also cut the odds on the record UK wind speed (low level) of 142mph to be broken before Monday into 3-1 (from 10-1). “With Storm Ciara set to batter the UK over the next few days, we make it odds-on for the wind speed to reach as high as 100mph in the mainland UK,” said Coral’s John Hill. “We have even taken a flurry of bets over the last couple of days on the UK to see record wind speed before Monday,” added Hill. An amber warning is in place from 9am on Sunday until 9pm on Sunday evening.

The Met Office said: “Widespread very strong winds will affect the region through much of Sunday. “Gusts of 55 to 65 mph are likely widely in inland areas and 70 to 80 mph along the south coast. “Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.” The warning is in place in the following areas: Brighton and Hove

East Sussex

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Portsmouth

Southampton

Surrey

West Sussex The latest amber weather warning is the latest of a raft of alerts issued by the Met Office.

Some six other alerts are in place on Sunday, with more alerts on Saturday and stretching into the following week. According to forecasters, there will be “impacts across the whole of the UK” between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday. One wind warning spans the entire UK and comes into force at midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm the same day. Another warning for wind has been upgraded to amber and will impact Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Portsmouth, Southampton, Surrey and West Sussex. This is in place from 9am on Sunday until 9pm the same day.

Met Office meteorologist Grahame Madge described the weather front as “Ciara rather rudely barging her way through”, taking conditions from “rather benign” to “very unsettled”. He said: “There’s the potential for 80mph gusts in exposed locations across parts of the UK.” And he warned of the risks of “coastal flooding, large winds across sea fronts” as well as possible bridge and road closures. Mr Madge added: “We could also see some impact on networks, both phone and power.”