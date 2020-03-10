UK weather WARNING: Storm Ellen spotted on horror map? 75mph winds to hit

STORM ELLEN could be on its way to the UK this week as the latest weather maps forecast heavy snow and strong winds hitting the country.

The maps on WX Charts make for horrifying reading as they show the low-pressure weather system making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, bringing with it gusts of up to 75mph. It looks to be bringing with it snow too with Scotland and northern England forecast to see snowfall.

At around 6am on Saturday, the storm will make landfall with Ireland before sweeping across the UK. By the afternoon, most of the country will be battered by the high winds, which are predicted to reach 75mph over the Atlantic. On land, wind gusts are forecast to be as high as 65mph. The windy conditions will continue throughout the weekend and potentially into next week.

Temperatures will drop into the minuses overnight in Scotland, which will lead to snow falling. WX Charts forecast snow to fall across all of Scotland in the early hours of Sunday morning and is predicted to last into the afternoon. North-east and north-west England will be at risk of snow with up to two inches likely to fall. In Wales, where temperatures are forecast to be 0C at 6am on Sunday morning, there is also a chance of snow.

The Met Office has not yet named the weather system but could do later this week. Currently, there are weather warnings in place in the UK for snow, ice and rain. Areas at risk of a snow and ice warning in effect until 10am on Thursday are Northern Ireland and western Scotland, with wintry showers develop across parts of northern England, the north Midlands and north Wales. Up to two inches (5cm) of snow could hit some areas above 400m, while up to 1.2 inches (3cm) of snow is expected in areas above 100m.