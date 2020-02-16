UK weather warning: Terrifying charts show MONSTER Storm Dennis’s trail of destruction

STORM Dennis’s terrifying trail of destruction has been laid bare in an array of weather charts hours ahead of the monster weatherbomb smashing into the UK this weekend.

Maps of Britain appear bruised with shades of purple and red with wind speeds of up to 80 miles an hour to hit in the next few days before Storm Dennis smashes into the coast just one week after Storm Ciara claimed the life of a man in Hampshire. The first chart shows the angry storm swooping in from the Republic of Ireland and moving east across to Wales and the entire south coast of England. At 3pm on Saturday the next image shows the storm still covering Ireland, Wales and the south of England before climbing upwards to the Midlands and the north.

Finally, at midnight on Saturday the entire British Isles will be swallowed up by the storm, which has Scotland at its core in angry red blotches on the charts. This means Scotland will see the worst of Dennis, which is set to hit the UK on Saturday afternoon. Weather warnings for the huge storm were today upgraded by the Met Office, with issues four amber alerts in time for Dennis hitting Britain in a matter of days. Amber warnings are in place around Liverpool, Cardiff, Exeter and Bournemouth areas. The Met Office said: “Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas.

“Around 20-40mm of rain will fall widely with 50-80 mm likely across parts of northern and southern England. “Over the higher ground of Wales and southwest England, 120-140mm of rain is possible in a few locations. This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.” Dennis will bring very heavy rain, flooding and disruption to travel over the weekend. Homes and businesses are also likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and fast-flowing or deep floodwater is also a likelihood, causing danger to life. Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are possible and spray and flooding will lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Some communities could also cut off by flooded roads and power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are also likely. Meteogroup has forecast gales and heavy showers for this weekend. The forecast read: “On Saturday it will be very unsettled with further heavy rain across the UK. “Very windy with gales possible in places, especially for the north and west. “Sunday will be another unsettled day with heavy, squally showers and spells of rain for many, along with strong winds.”