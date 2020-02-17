UK weather: Where will Storm Ciara hit? Is YOUR area affected? Latest maps and charts

STORM CIARA is racing towards the UK, with the Met Office issuing multiple “danger to life” warnings. So where will Storm Ciara hit in the UK today?

The entirety of the UK is forecast to be affected by Storm Ciara, but some regions are under more severe warnings. On Saturday the Met Office tweeted that winds of 75mph had already been recorded in Capel Curig, with more expected to come on Sunday. Here are the latest Met Office weather warnings, forecasts and maps.

Storm Ciara became the third name storm of the Atlantic 2019/20 season by the Met Office this week. Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm. “Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning. “Gusts of 50 to 60mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas.”

People planning to travel this weekend are being warned of widespread disruption to travel routes, and a number of sporting events have been cancelled. Popular visitor attractions such as the Royal Parks will be closed on Sunday for safety reasons, and the RNLI are urging people to stay safe near the coasts. The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for this weekend and into early next week. The weather service has also recently extended its amber wind warning to include further swathes of the UK.

Where are the Met Office weather warnings? Today (Saturday 8) the Met Office issued multiple yellow weather warnings. A widespread warning for wind has been issued between 12pm until 11.59pm today, affecting parts of northern Wales and northern England, and the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Additionally a yellow warning for rain has been issued across Northern Ireland, between 3pm until 12pm on Sunday. Another yellow rain warning is in place between 9pm today and 12pm on Sunday, reaching from Kelso to Dumfries in Scotland.

The entirety of the UK is under a yellow wind warning from midnight until 11.59pm on Sunday. The Met Office has also recently extended their more severe amber wind warning across England and Wales. The amber warning initially covered only some areas in southern England, but now extends to include central England, the southwest, East Anglia, the Midlands, Wales and much of northern England. The amber warning is in place between 8am and 9pm, with the Met Office warning Ciara will bring “a spell of very strong winds”. An additional amber warning has now been issued for a small region of Scotland, affecting Jedburgh, Melrose and Kelso. The rain warning is in place between 2am and 10am on Sunday.

The Met Office also warn “flying debris” and “large waves and beach material” could cause injuries and “danger to life”. Travel disruption is also to be expected, with rail, air and ferry services expected to be affected in addition to road journeys. On Sunday additional yellow warnings for rain have also been implemented. A rain warning for northern England, affecting the cities of Leeds, Lancaster and Carlisle, has been issued between midnight and 6pm.

A yellow rain warning stretching from Cardiff to St Asaph has also been issued between midnight and 6pm. On Monday, a yellow wind and snow warning has been issued for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland between midnight on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday. The Met Office warn “heavy snow and strong winds will combine”, causing disruption to travel. A yellow wind warning is in place between 10am and 7pm on Monday over the southwest, stretching along the southern coastal areas.

Where are the Met Office weather warnings?