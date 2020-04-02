Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports rise – APK-Inform

KIEV, March 23 – Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports rose to 1.178 million tonnes in the week of March 14-20, from 933,000 tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Wheat exports rose to 284,000 tonnes from 170,000 tonnes, and corn shipments totalled 835,000 tonnes versus 665,000 tonnes a week earlier, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week were headed to Egypt, South Korea and China.

Grain exports jumped to about 43.4 million tonnes so far during the 2019/20 season that ends in July, from 31.5 million tonnes during the same period in 2018/19, the consultancy said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Aditya Soni)