UK’s Barratt says much of construction workforce will…

By Denis Bedoya on May 11, 2020

May 1 – Barratt Developments said on Friday it would restart work on its construction sites from May 11, with a significant proportion of its furloughed workforce returning to work before the end of the month.

Britain’s largest housebuilder said it will start construction work on around 50% of its sites in the first phase and that it expects a limited number of additional home completions this financial year.

Its sites in Scotland would remain closed, along with showhomes and sales centres. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

