UK’s Covid-19 deaths jump by record 854 to rise above 6,000

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the UK has surpassed 6,000, after a record number of deaths were reported for a 24-hour period. The news comes as PM Johnson remains in intensive care with the disease.

NHS England have confirmed the deaths of a further 758 coronavirus patients, while 74 were reported in Scotland, 19 in Wales and three in Northern Ireland.

Johnson was hospitalized over the weekend for further tests for his Covid-19, but was transferred to an intensive care unit on Monday after his condition worsened. His spokesperson said on Tuesday that the PM is in stable condition.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday morning that Johnson was given “oxygen support” at St Thomas’ Hospital, but is not on a ventilator. Gove subsequently revealed he is himself in self-isolation after a family member showed symptoms of Covid-19.

