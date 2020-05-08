Uncertainty hangs over English season

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt another blow to the 2020 English cricket season with the much-vaunted Hundred competition postponed until next year.

The franchise-based league, which had attracted Australian stars Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell to play in its inaugural campaign, was due to start on July 17.

However, with all sporting events on hold in the UK since mid-March, and uncertainty about when they will return, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced its new flagship white-ball event won’t go ahead until next year.

“The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of The Hundred will not be possible this summer,” ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said.

“Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won’t get to realise our ambitions this year, The Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game.”

A host of Australian coaches were also recruited with Darren Lehmann, Shane Warne, Andrew McDonald, Simon Katich and Tom Moody lined up to take charge of five of the eight teams.

The women’s competition was also due to run parallel to the men’s with Aussie skipper Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Molineux among the big names signed up to play.

The news looks ominous for the County Championship season, which has been put on hold until July 1, in addition to the domestic T20 competition, The Blast.

The ECB have said both competitions will be pushed back as late in the season as possible to give it the best opportunity of being staged.

Discussions are ongoing about the four-day competition potentially being played behind closed doors with the UK still under lockdown due to Covid-19, which has claimed over 20,000 lives.

A recent report by a financial advisory firm predicted the county game, which is bankrolled by ECB grants, could lose STG85 million ($A162 million)i if there were to be no cricket in 2020.

England are due to host Australia for five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in July before Pakistan arrive for three Tests and three T20s.

England’s Test series against West Indies has been postponed, with the ECB now looking to reschedule it before the end of September.