Unclaimed COVID-19 Victims’ Bodies Could Be Buried On NYC’s Hart Island

New York City confirmed Thursday it will continue to bury unclaimed bodies, some of whom may be victims of the coronavirus pandemic, at the potter’s field on Hart island. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has also made changes to its guidelines amid the rising coronavirus death toll.

“For decades, Hart Island has been used to lay to rest decedents who have not been claimed by family members. We will continue using the island in that fashion during this crisis and it is likely that people who have passed away from COVID who fit this description will be buried on the Island in the coming days,” mayoral spokeswoman Freddie Goldstein said, according to the New York Post .

Typically, inmates are paid a small amount to bury bodies on the island. However, the island has been seeing a spike in burials since March, with the burials going from once per week to burying about two dozen bodies per day for five days a week, according to Jason Kersten, the spokesman for the New York City Department of Corrections.

In fact, the New York Post reported 40 wooden boxes were buried on the island Thursday alone, with the burials no longer being performed by inmates but, by private contractors wearing protective suits.

When asked whether the bodies being buried were of suspected coronavirus victims, OCME spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis said it would take time to collate the causes of the death of the buried individuls but, that it was probable some of the recent burials were of coronavirus victims.

OCME also made changes to its policy, from holding the bodies for 30 days until they are claimed by family members to holding them for just 14 days before they will be sent to be buried on Hart Island.

“As we aim to accommodate the many New Yorkers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will provide temporary storage of a decedent for up to 14 days,” the OCME website stated. “We continue to work with families to accommodate their needs during this difficult time.”

All of the bodies buried on Hart Island were wrapped in body bags and placed inside pine caskets, on top of which the deceased’s name is written in large letters. Eventually, family members can either choose to remove the body from the island or keep them there at no cost.

As for the possible plans to use the island as a temporary burial site for coronavirus victims should New York City morgues reach their capacity, Worthy-Davis and Kersten said the point for such an option has not yet been reached. However, they were prepared should the need arise.