Unemployed grant: How to apply for grants up to £10k if you’ve lost your job

WORKERS who have lost their jobs could be entitled to help through free grants worth up to £10,000.

An estimated 8,000 charities and organisations in the UK offer financial aid to struggling workers who have been made redundant in recent months. Collectively, the charities have a yearly budget of around £3billion, and according to debt help charity Turn2Us, there is always a place to go for help. Often, the money can be used to make ends meet by paying households bills, buying food, helping with education costs or purchasing necessary home appliances. The payments are not loans, meaning claimants will never have to pay them back as they are designed to help people out of debt as opposed to pushing them further into it.

How do I apply for an unemployed grant? The first thing you will need to do is find which grant best suits you as some organisations limit the payout to specific applicants, such as those who live in a certain area. Turn2Us has a free grants search tool so you can find the best help available to you. The website offers 1,613 grant-giving organisations listed, which can all be narrowed down in terms of gender, location, religion and health condition. Once you have found a grant you think suits you, you can click on the “enquire online” button to find out more.

You will need to be logged in to your Turn2Us account to apply for the grants, but if you don’t already have one, it is free to sign up. After you have completed the application process, which will include providing some additional information about you and your circumstances, you can typically expect a reply within two weeks. How much you will get largely depends on your circumstances and what the charity has available to it in terms of funds. However, there are some primary grants you should be looking out for if you’re struggling after losing your job.

Many of them come from charitable organisations related to specific industries, so make sure to include your profession in the search. Turn2Us give grants to people who are currently working or have worked in one of 300 professions including nursing, teachers, and social workers. RetailTRUST gives grants to those who work or have previously worked in the retail industry. Hospitality Action offers grants for those who have worked or work in the hospitality sector, including bar staff, kitchen workers and waiters.

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) runs a Lifeline charity that offers grants to those who work or have previously worked in areas of the travel industry associated with its membership, such as an ABTA accredited tour operator. If you are not eligible for any of the grants, you may be able to claim income support via Universal Credit. Those out of work, over the age of 18, under State Pension age and with less than £16,000 in savings are likely to be accepted for the benefit. You can use the Government’s benefits calculator tool to see how much you could get.

It is also worth checking if you can get help with bills from your local council, such as a council tax reduction, and see if you are eligible for food banks. If you do not qualify for any benefits or grants but you are still worried about paying your mortgage, loan or rent, it is advised you speak with your provider. Mortgage providers, for example, are offering payment holidays while some lenders are also pausing repayments. You should also consider turning to free help organisations such as Citizens’ Advice or StepChange for extra guidance.

