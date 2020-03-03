Unfadable courage: Putin, Shoigu commemorate paratroopers who heroically died in battle against extremists two decades ago

“Today… we commemorate the brave paratroopers, pay tribute to their courage and their heroic deed,” Putin said as he reviewed the troops of the Pskov Airborne Division. He and Shoigu arrived in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov, the hometown of Russia’s oldest and most elite airborne division, to lay flowers at a memorial for those who fell in Moscow’s second anti-terrorism campaign in the early 2000s.

They stood in the way of hundreds of militants and entered their last battle as true heroes, staying true to the best traditions of their brothers-in-arms that are held dear by all generations of airborne troops.

The president also attended a memorial service in memory of the paratroopers at the local St. George’s church and met with their relatives.